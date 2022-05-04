A handsome little black boy with glowing skin and a beautiful pair of eyes has wowed many people on the internet

The boy who is in the Benin Republic was captured in a viral video making facial gestures to the camera and showing off his eyes that appear special

Many have marvelled at just how special the boy is in different ways with some showering him with praises

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The handsomeness dripping from a little black boy has sent many people into a frenzy on the internet.

A short clip captures the little boy making cute facial gestures, revealing that many things about his body appear specially crafted by God.

Little black boy wows many with his cute eyes. Photo credit: @_sterno

Source: UGC

Beautiful black skin

Sitting on the boy's body is a beautiful skin that shone like golden coal as light danced on it. His skin appears to have been scrubbed clean with some shiny dots.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

It is so natural that people cannot but take a closer look at it in the video.

Beautiful blue pair of eyes

Apart from the boy's cool skin, his eyes were specially made too as they looked different from normal.

His eyes were blue with a captivating glint that is so conspicuous and would leave one in awe. Many who watched the little boy's video could not help but marvel at the beauty of his eyes and skin.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@iammariaborges commented:

"Yessss thanks for sharing."

@wantuza said:

"He is going to be a Model."

@chetneymoon commented:

"Everything comes from us... no surprises... everything about us is beautiful."

@gadinawe reacted:

"Protect him and his family at all cost."

@webbran said:

"Little dude isn’t happy at all. He care less about them eyes. He just want a good life."

“Dancing with CDES”: Proud dad Carl Niehaus takes his well-mannered son to work

In more adorable kid news, Briefly News previously reported that the former spokesman for South African ruling party, the African National Congress, Carl Niehaus had to take his son to work after their babysitter let them down and it turned out to be the greatest day ever.

Having to attend the Gauteng MK Delegates meeting, Carl was stressing out. However, his son surprised him and was on his best behaviour.

Source: Briefly News