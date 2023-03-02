A beautiful lady has made a video that showed people how very helpful her husband has been in their marriage

In response to a comment, the lady said that she married her hubby for his potential, as he was unemployed when they met

Many people who reacted to the video of her beautiful family praised her and said she did not need to explain herself to anyone

A beautiful lady has made a video to praise all the qualities in her husband as a response to a comment asking if her hubby helps out at home at all.

The woman said when she met her husband, he did not have a job as he was still in graduate school. She married him because of the potential that she could see.

The couple is having fun and enjoying their marriage. Photo source: @datblackwoman

Lady praises supportive husband

In the marriage, the man has been helpful and supportive. The lady added that when she had a challenging pregnancy and could not work, the man became the sole provider and always ensured the house was clean.

Many people who reacted to her video said even though she owed no stranger an explanation, they loved how she described her partner.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Anwuli said:

"No need to explain jor! You have a wonderful marriage and home."

BARB said:

"Not that you need to explain yourself to strangers. May God continue to bless your union."

Vicky asked:

"What does he do for a living?"

She replied:

"He’s a business intelligence analyst AKATech bro. We also have a business back home for residual income."

Jennie said:

"To me i don't know why you explaining yourself because they will still see something wrong in this video too, and you will keep explaining forever."

Fatashmustapha said:

"You are lucky to have your husband."

Lebechi said:

"God bless your home, I pray mine will be this delightful."

