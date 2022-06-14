Queen Elizabeth II has taken the title of the second longest-reigning monarch in the world, reports confirm

The 96-year-old overtakes Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016, having equalled his reign on Sunday amid epic Platinum Jubilee celebrations

She has been on the throne for 70 years and 128 days and should she hang on for a little bit longer, she should overtake King Louis XIV of France

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Queen Elizabeth II made history this week after being announced the second longest-reigning monarch in the world.

After an impressive 70 years on the throne, there is no doubt of Her Majesty’s will and staying power, even at 96 years old.

Queen Elizabeth II has been on the throne for 70 years and 128 days. Image: Stefan Wermuth-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The queen has been on the throne for 70 years and 128 days, surpassing Thailand's King Bhumibol as the world's second-longest reigning monarch. King Bhumibol reigned for 70 years and 126 days, Channel 24 reported.

This comes after she recently celebrated 70 years on the throne as Britain's longest-reigning monarch with massive Jubilee celebrations. She became monarch at the age of 25 following the death of her father in the early hours of 6 February 1952.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The Independent reported that King Louis XIV of France is the longest-reigning monarch on record and ruled for 72 years and 110 days between 1643 and 1715.

If the Queen is still reigning in May 2024, she will take the title of the longest-reigning monarch of a sovereign state, BBC stated.

Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on the throne

In another story, Briefly News reported that Queen Elizabeth II has marked 70 years on the British throne. New York Times reports that the milestone puts the queen in a rarefied group: Only three other monarchs are documented to have reigned for more than 70 years.

Elizabeth, 95, became the queen of Britain upon the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour. The news was broken to her by her husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

The queen will mark Accession Day in private as is customary, not viewing it as something to celebrate. Four days of festivities to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee are scheduled for June.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News