The Duke of York has been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 and has tested positive days after mingling with the Queen

Prince Andrew thus cannot attend the thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A few months earlier, Queen Elizabeth also tested positive for the virus but she recovered after taking time off

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Prince Andrew the Duke of York has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Getty Images.

Palace official confirms

A Buckingham Palace official confirmed the diagnosis, saying that the royal will not be attending a thanksgiving service slated for Friday.

The thanksgiving event will be held at the St Paul's Cathedral to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A palace official said:

"After undertaking a routine test the Duke has tested positive for COVID and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow's service."

According to Sky News, it is understood that Andrew has met with the Queen in the last few days but has been undertaking regular testing.

The duke was pictured on Wednesday in high spirits riding a horse on the Royal Estate in Windsor.

Andrew was not at Buckingham's balcony to mark his mother's Platinum Jubilee after the Queen decided that only working members of the Royal Family would join her.

On Thursday evening, the Queen will lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in a special dual ceremony, with the monarch at Windsor Castle and her grandson William at the Palace.

Prince Harry wants the right people around Queen

The news of the positive test comes months after Prince Harry claiming he wants the right people to be around his grandmother Queen Elizabeth as she recovered from COVID-19.

The Queen, who is turning 96 this year had sparked concern internationally after she tested positive for the virus.

Since her positive test confirmation for the virus, the royal matriarch has avoided making public appearances.

The Easter celebration also saw the Queen not making public appearances as has been the tradition in the past.

In an interview with journalist Hoba Kotd, Harry said:

“I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her.” Hoba conducted the interview during the 2022 edition of the 2022 Invictus Games.

Harry was attending the event with his wife, Meghan Markle after they met the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess, meeting with her highness the Queen, marked their first reunion in more than two years.

Queen reunites with grandkids

On Wednesday, March 02, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly reunited with her family members after recovering from COVID-19.

As reported by Daily Mail, the monarch, who recently tested positive for the virus, went to Frogmore on Sunday, where members of her family had gathered to meet her for the first time since her diagnosis.

Princess Eugenie, her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their 1-year-old son, August, who reside in Frogmore Cottage, were reportedly not home during the Queen’s visit.

