Social media users have a time of their life making memes of Lady Patricia Allen, the wife of Jamaica's Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen

This is after she was caught on camera dozing off at the recent Platinum Jubilee Pageant hosted by Queen Elizabeth II

Some saw the humorous side of it while others castigated her for sleeping at such a high-profile event

One of the women who attended the recently concluded Platinum Jubilee Pageant hosted by Queen Elizabeth II has become an internet sensation, and for all the wrong reasons.

The woman was seated right behind Prince Charles, which made her easy to spot. Photos: BBC.

This is after numerous cameras captured her fast asleep as the highly-publicised event went on.

Perhaps, what made it easy for her to be caught on camera was the fact that she was sitting right behind Prince Charles.

According to The Jamaica Observer, the woman is Lady Patricia Allen, the wife of Jamaica's Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen.

It is yet to be communicated whether the woman has a health condition that forced her to catch a nap, or if she was just fatigued after staying up too late the previous night.

Social media reactions

As expected, social media users were quick to pick the faux pas and turn it into a hilarious moment to create and share memes about.

@EmmaKennedy:

"Thoughts and prayers with the woman who has fallen asleep behind Prince Charles who will be an internet meme by the end of the day."

@andrew0017:

"Someone needs to give the woman who has fallen asleep behind Prince Charles a nudge."

@MatthewCull1:

"The woman asleep behind Prince Charles is causing much amusement in this house. The BBC have changed the camera shot sadly."

Whereas many saw the humour at the moment, others castigated her for sleeping through such a monumental event.

About Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant was held to celebrate, among other things, Queen Elizabeth II's historic 70-year reign.

NDTV reports that over 10,000 people attended the event which showcased a golden carriage, military personnel, vintage cars, and was graced by celebrities.

The Queen's hologram projected onto the 260-year-old Gold State Coach leading the celebration to mark her record-breaking reign.

