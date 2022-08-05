Zelenskyy Slams Claim That Ally-Supplied Arms Are Landing in Wrong Hands

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuted allegations that weapons destined for the war-torn country were landing in the wrong hands

The nation's leader accused Russia of spreading the narrative to ensure countries were wary of providing weapons to Ukraine amid the war

President Zelenskyy said there's software that partners providing weapons have to track them

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed allegations that weapons supplied to the war-torn country may be smuggled to other areas or appear on the African black market and put fears to rest. The leader of the nation led a virtual media briefing on Thursday, August 4, when he accused Russia of spreading the narrative to ensure Ukraine’s partners are wary of providing weapons.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refutes allegations that weapons supplied to the country are ending up on the black market. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Claims that weapons destined for Ukraine were landing in the wrong hands emerged on social media. However, when Briefly News questioned about the reasons for these allegations, President Zelenskyy refuted the claims and said that this is how Russia is trying to disrupt the weapon supplies to Ukraine.

“So, at first, they [Russia] were killing our people on railroads. So, if the weapons were transported by rail they would destroy the infrastructure, the bridges. And then they blocked the seas and they did everything possible. But they understood that we would be reconstructing everything, increase our military forces. We have no other choice but to defend, we are on our land”, said the leader.

He said once the country refused to surrender, Russia began spreading misinformation regarding the weapon trade.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Look, we are not the same as Russians. We are not selling people, we are not selling weapons, we are not selling our dignity in our statehood. That’s the difference between Russia and Ukraine, between our military and their military,” he shared.

President Zelenskyy said Ukraine is using the specific software which allows the partners from the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and other countries to track the progress on their weapon supplies, and control their whereabouts.

“So this is open data and our partners can see the weapons movements, which arms were supplied and where they are located, which warehouses, which units. Yes, of course they couldn’t give the public free access [to the data] because if it was absolutely open then Russia would be launching missiles against that,” he shared.

The president added that the allegations are not coming from leaders of the countries supplying weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Speaking on South Africa’s stance to remain neutral during Russia’s war in Ukraine, the president said he doesn’t believe in a neutral position to war and can’t understand that.

“Maybe my response is sharp, and my attitude is sharp because I am feeling this war. Because I’m part of this war. You might not feel that at a distance, but I believe that neutrality is the wrong attitude”, he said.

According to him, there could not be any neutrality between life and death, between life and famine and between Russia and Ukraine.

“That shouldn’t be the case. For example, if tomorrow the South African Republic is lacking wheat should we say, “Well, the South African Republic remained neutral to us, let’s remain neutral in terms of our wheat supply”? No. In that case we could be inhumane. But still our society is humane. That’s why I believe that the neutral position is not something we can carry on”, he added.

Ukraine's Zelensky accuses Amnesty of victim blaming, more grain shipments expected

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has lashed out at Amnesty International after it accused his forces of violating international law and endangering civilians in their defence against Russia's invasion.

The sharp rebuke came as three more ships loaded with over 58,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain were set to depart from Black Sea ports on Friday under a recent agreement between Moscow and Kyiv aimed at easing a global food shortage.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News