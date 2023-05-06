At the culmination of the historic event, the Archbishop of Canterbury placed the historic St Edward's Crown on the Sovereign's head

Built from solid gold and weighing nearly five pounds, the crown has been used at U.K. coronations since being created for King Charles II in 1661

Charles only wore the crown for a brief moment during the ceremony before swapping it for the Imperial State Crown after the coronation ended

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

London, United Kingdom -

“I come not to be served, but to serve.”

Lord Patel presents The Sovereign's Ring to King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

These were King Charles III's words shortly after he arrived at London's Westminster Abbey for his coronation ceremony.

At the culmination of the historic event, the Archbishop of Canterbury placed the historic St Edward's Crown on the Sovereign's head.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

King Charles III takes oath

The king, 74, was anointed with holy oil, symbolising the sacred nature of his rule.

He was also vested with an imperial mantle during the lavish ceremony.

Built from solid gold and weighing nearly five pounds, the crown has been used at U.K. coronations since being created for King Charles II's in 1661.

As such it was worn by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II at her 1953 coronation.

It features purple velvet, four crosses, four fleurs-de-lis, two arches and is topped with an orb and a cross, symbolizing the Christian world.

The crown's gold frame is lined with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines.

Queen Camilla's big day

And as Queen Camilla was crowned alongside Charles, she donned Queen Mary's Crown making her the first Queen Consort in recent times to not wear a new crown.

The reason behind her decision to recycle a crown? It was in an effort of sustainability, E News reported.

Surprisingly, Charles will only wear the St Edward's Crown for a brief moment during the ceremony before swapping it for the Imperial State Crown after the coronation ends.

This crown was made for the coronation of King George VI—Charles' grandfather—in 1937 and is also used on ceremonial occasions such as the State Opening of Parliament.

King Charles Coronation: Prince Harry’s arrival at Westminster Abbey without Meghan Markle causes a stir

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Prince Harry arrived at the Coronation of his father, King Charles, without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

He walked in at Westminster Abbey looking in good spirits while chatting to his cousin Princess Beatrice and her spouse Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke