Tristan Thompson is soon going to be a dad again, for the third time

He allegedly got a Texas personal trainer pregnant who later sued him for child support and pregnancy-related costs

The basketballer has two other kids, a daughter whom he had with Khloe Kardashian and a son whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson is reportedly expecting his third child, this time with a Texas personal trainer.

Khloe's baby daddy's other child

The NBA star already has two other kids, a three-year-old daughter whom he shares with Khloe and a four-year-old son whom he had with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

According to a report by People Magazine, the third baby mama reportedly sued the basketballer for child support and other pregnancy-related costs.

The publication further stated that the Sacramento Kings player admitted to having slept with the personal trainer on at least one occasion.

Additionally, the court documents further state that Thompson had initially ordered "genetic testing" in July before amending his petition in a Texas court last month.

Although the 31-year-old is yet to comment on the forthcoming child he is expecting.

Khloe breaks up with Thomspon

The two went their separate ways barely months after rekindling their romance.

The breakup came hours after unconfirmed reports indicated that the 30-year-old basketballer was spotted entering a bedroom with three women at Nessel Beezer's party in Los Angeles' Bel-Air area on Thursday, June 17.

Eyewitnesses reported that the party was held at a mansion and was hosted by US rapper Drake.

Thompson says he can get Khloe back

A month after their split, Thomspon came out to say he can get the reality TV star back if he wanted to.

Thompson believed he could effortlessly win his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian back after his latest cheating scandal.

She's kicked Tristan out and ditched her engagement ring, but he says it won't last. He says that Khloe will never leave him as they've got too much history," said an insider.

