Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds disclosed that he is mistaken for Ben Affleck at a restaurant he frequents

The Deadpool star said he plays along and even responds when they inquire about Affleck’s lover, Jennifer Lopez

The actor previously offered a handsome monetary reward to find a woman’s missing doll

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has spoken out about being mistaken for fellow movie star Ben Affleck.

Ryan Reynolds said he is mistaken for Ben Affleck and he plays along. Photos: Gotham and Bauer Griffin.

Source: Getty Images

Reynolds asked about J.Lo

According to Reynolds, the workers at his favourite pizza outlet in New York assume that he is Affleck, who is dating singer Jennifer Lopez. Reynolds said he was totally fine with it, and even responds when they inquire about J.Lo, CNN reports.

"There's a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I've been going to for years. They believe I'm Ben Affleck and I've never corrected them. I feel it would not go over well if I revealed.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I do everything normal like everybody else. They just think I'm Ben Affleck and they'll ask how J.Lo is and I'm like, 'Great, good.' I get the pizza and off I go," he said.

Ryan Reynolds offers R82k reward for return of stolen stuffed bear

Briefly News reported that actor Ryan Reynolds has offered a nice reward of R82 400 for the return of a stuffed teddy bear missing from a van in Canada. The toy, which belongs to Mara Soriano, has great value to her and when Reynold saw the news about it, he offered to help her get it back.

According to Lad Bible, Mara's mother Marilyn Sariano passed away in 2019 and the lady's voice recording had been placed inside the toy to comfort her daughter.

The recording said:

"I love you, I'm proud of you, I'll always be with you."

The teddy bear disappeared while Mara and her fiancé were offloading a van in Vancouver on Friday, 24 July. The lady was distracted after her friend, who was coming to help, called saying she had gotten into a minor accident.

Source: Briefly News