'Ghostbusters' Director Ivan Reitman Dies Aged 75, Social Media Tributes Pour In

Ghostbusters and National Lampoon's Animal House producer and director Ivan Reitman has passed away at the age of 75

Sony Pictures Motion Pictures Group CEO confirmed the news of his death in a post on social media

Tributes have been pouring in from both fans and industry colleagues who have had the honour of working with the legendary producer

The man behind some of the enduring comedic films of the '80s and '90s, including Ghostbusters Ivan Reitman has died. He was 75. Reitman rose to fame when he produced the 1978 hit National Lampoon's Animal House, which depicted the chaotic system of fraternities and sororities in the US, starring John Belushi.

Ivan Reitman, director of 'Ghostbusters', has died. Image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Alamo Drafthouse, Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He also directed the 1978 classic movie Meatballs which was actor Bill Murray's first starring role and 1981′s Stripes. Still, his most significant success came with 1984's Ghostbusters which was a major hit that paved the way for a franchise that saw last year's Ghostbusters: Afterlife directed by his son Jason Reitman.

According to the Associated Press, Reitman died peacefully in his sleep Saturday night at his home in Montecito, Calif. His family also issued a statement to the publication confirming the death of the legendary filmmaker.

"Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life," said Reitman's three children in a joint statement.

"We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."

eNCA also reported that Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman took to the studio's official Twitter account to pay tribute to Reitman who worked closely with Sony studios.

"Tonight, the lady with the torch weeps, as do all of us at Columbia and film lovers around the world. Ivan Reitman was an inseparable part of this studio's legacy, but more than that he was a friend.

"A great talent and an even finer man; he will be dearly missed. We send his family all our condolences."

Social media has been awash with tributes following the news of Reitman's passing.

Actor Breckin Meyer wrote:

"Ivan Reitman produced Road Trip and there wasn't, and still isn't, a day that we forgot what a COMEDIC MASTER he was. Growing up on his work & then getting to work with him was a dream. He was encouraging, brilliant and pretty much right about everything. RIP Ivan and thank you."

@creetureshowIvan noted:

"Reitman entered my life when I was at a low point. I didn't think I'd ever have a career as a writer or filmmaker. But he believed in a script I wrote called Disturbia and my life was never the same. I'm eternally grateful for his support. He was a legend. RIP Ivan."

@TitusNation said:

"Do your damndest to leave good things here. Thank you Ivan Reitman. RIP."

Queen of Funk, Betty Davis, passes away of natural causes 43 years after retiring from the spotlight

The music industry is mourning the loss of an icon, Betty Davis. The Walking Up The Road hitmaker passed away from natural causes at the age of 77. The musician leaves behind a trailblazing body of work.

Funk singer Betty Davis is reported to have passed away. The influential musician had been retired for the past 43 years as she lived the rest of her days in her home town of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania reports Rolling Stone.

The news of Betty's passing was confirmed by Danielle Maggio confirmed, who wrote:

"It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Betty Davis, a multi-talented music influencer and pioneer rock star, singer, songwriter, and fashion icon."

Daily Mail reports that it was later disclosed by the communications director for Allegheny County, Amie Downs, that Davis died from natural causes. The publication further reports that Betty was famous for the distinct raspy voice that helped her make a name for herself in the music industry.

At the height of her fame, the musician born Betty Mabry met jazz icon Miles Davis, who was 19 years her senior. The two fell in love and were married. The marriage lasted just a year but Betty continued to use her ex-husband's last name.

