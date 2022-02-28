In an extremely rare medical occurrence, a woman from California, Odalis Martinez, got pregnant with baby number two while expecting baby number one

The two baby girls were born on 10 August, 2020 and they look just like twins, but that is not the case

This scenario was the result of a rare occurrence called superfetation, when a second egg is released and fertilised during the first pregnancy

A young lady, Odalis Martinez, has revealed how she got pregnant while she was already pregnant.

Odalis and Antonio Martinez welcomed two daughters. Odalis revealed she became pregnant with one of her daughters while she was already expecting the first one. Photo: Daily Mail.

Source: Instagram

Conceives 2 babies 5 days apart

As reported by Daily Mail, Odalis and Antonio Martinez were overjoyed when they found out they were expecting a baby in November 2020.

The couple had been left heartbroken by a miscarriage a few months previously.

But the best was yet to come when the 25-year-old discovered during her first scan that she was actually expecting two babies who were conceived at different times during the same week.

Superfetation condition

The incredibly rare phenomenon is known as superfetation and is when a second, new pregnancy occurs during an initial pregnancy. It can occur days or weeks apart.

The proud mother said it felt like a miracle to have daughters Lilo and Imelda arrive but admits that the pair look so similar that she and her husband have mistaken them for one another.

'I got pregnant while I was already pregnant. I just say that they're twins but after reading a lot of articles I know that they're technically not twins but it's just confusing for people so I just tell them like they're twins," she said.

