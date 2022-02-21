A Jewish couple who got together as young orphans are still married some 91-years after they were joined in matrimony

Zechariah and Shama’a were married off very early in life at exactly the ages of 10 and 12, to prevent them from marrying outside their Jewish community

However, they loved each other from day one and still do to date even as they find fun in confessing their attachment and closeness

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Jewish couple born in Yemen has inspired many people with their commitment to each other 91-years after they tied the knot.

Zechariah and Shama’a were both orphans and had to marry early, as was the practice then. Their marriage was to prevent them from marrying outside their Jewish community.

Zechariah and Shama’a still cherish each other 91 years after marriage. Photo credit: BBC/Anastassia Zlatopolskai and Jimmy Michael

Source: UGC

They fled persecution in Yemen

In 1948, the couple had to relocate from Yemen, fleeing antisemitism persecution. They settled in the then newly founded state of Israel. They still live there to date.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

11 children, 64 grand and great-grandchildren

Today, Zechariah and Shama’a have 11 children, 64 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Reacting, Zechariah, in a video shared by the BBC, said:

"Remember, this is my first and last woman that I married. And I never threw her out."

On her part, Shama'a said:

"We didn't lick honey in life. There was no worse suffering that we had experienced. There is none. We had no house. We cleaned the donkey's barn and lived in it."

See the post below:

Social media users react

When the couple's beautiful story was shared on Instagram by the @bbcnews, it warmed many hearts and attracted many reactions. A few of the responses are captured below:

@shashikunwar commented:

"91 years I couldn’t manage mine for 91 days."

danillo_lagares reacted:

"The true love! A couple who really love each other is stronger than anything else in the world, it's beyond our knowledge!"

@kaya.maxxwell wrote:

"I wish I had someone beside me."

SA couple's 72-year marriage comes to an end: Their final moments together

Speaking of great marriages, Briefly News previously reported that 'till death do us part' was a vow Petrus Meintjies and his wife Annie took very seriously. The couple was married for more than seven decades before Meintjies passed away.

Maroela Media reported Meintjies passed away at the age of 93 on Saturday, ending a marriage that lasted 72-years.

According to Anita Snyman, Meintjies granddaughter, he climbed into bed and just never woke up again. Her grandma is reportedly taking his death well under the circumstances.

Source: Briefly News