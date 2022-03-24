Transgender athlete Lia Thomas' win at the just-ended NCAA swimming finals sparked a heated online debate

Many people shared their thoughts on the matter, with many arguing that it was unfair for Thomas to compete in a women's competition

Reality TV star and former athlete Caitlyn Jenner also added her voice to the matter, saying that Thomas did not deserve to win

Former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner has weighed in on the controversial Lia Thomas debate. Jenner concurred with those saying that transgender men should not compete against biological women in sports.

The fierce debate started when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis denounced Lia Thomas's win and declared Emma Weyant a freshman at the University of Virginia the rightful winner. Weyant had finished second in the 500-yard NCAA women's championship games.

According to the New York Post, Governor DeSantis took to Twitter to say that allowing men to compete in women's sports destroys women's opportunities and reduces the credibility of the NCAA championships. He wrote:

"By allowing men to compete in women's sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud. In Florida, we reject these lies and recognise Sarasota's Emma Weyant as the best women's swimmer in the 500m freestyle."

TMZ reports that Jenner shared the same sentiments, adding that she is not being transphobic or anti-trans, just using her common sense. Jenner tweeted:

"Agreed! She is the rightful winner! It’s not transphobic or anti-trans, it’s COMMON SENSE!"

