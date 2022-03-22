A seven-year-old girl, Amelia Anisovych, who became famous for singing Let It Go from Frozen , is in the news again

In Poland, after escaping war in Ukraine, Amelia sang her country's national anthem in a stadium filled with thousands

Many people who reacted to her latest video were amazed by the kid's stage confidence in front of a large crowd

A seven-year-old girl, Amelia Anisovych, has amazed many people in a stadium filled with thousands as she sang with her beautiful voice.

Earlier, the kid went viral when she sang Let It Go from Frozen while in a bomb shelter in Ukraine. Then, the girl got the attention of the whole world as she entertained her fellow citizens amid the war, People reported.

The kid's sweet voice held thousands of people spellbound. Photo source: @goodnews_movement, Twitter/@Ankita20200

Source: Instagram

Her performance in Poland

After escaping the war and coming to Poland, the kid performed at the Atlas Arena in Lodz and sang her country's national anthem at a charity to support victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Watch her earlier performance below:

Below is a video of Amelia singing the national anthem:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions her national anthem rendition gathered when it was shared by Good News Movement:

suegavin43 said:

"God’s Blessings to you Amelia and your family! You have a beautiful voice,never stop singing! I’m praying for Ukraine!!"

csulbmom said:

"Such a beautiful voice from this special girl. May she be kept safe."

lindzsay said:

"Just makes you tear up hearing her precious voice, wishing so much safety, healing & so much more for Ukraine right now."

sursie_metzger said:

"She’s absolutely precious and doesn’t seem at all intimidated. Im a musician and this would make me throw up. Major props to this little love, she did beautifully."

vanillabn said:

"Brave courage young lady in so many ways. Way to go Ms Amelia! You are unstoppable."

lala_cocasmile said:

"Idk why I’m crying. Brave little girl keeping everyone’s spirits up."

