Wilhelmina Henry, the first Black teacher in Stockton, California, has celebrated turning 102-years-old

She received her bachelor’s degree in education from the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama in the United States of America

Henry taught for 52 years, educating thousands of students, and eventually got a school in the city renamed in her honour

Wilhelmina Henry, the daughter of a railroad fireman and a teacher who became the first Black teacher in Stockton, California, has celebrated turning 102-years-old.

As a child growing up in Columbia, South Carolina, Henry had a passion for teaching and pursued a teaching career as an adult.

She received her bachelor's degree in education from the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, Becauseofthemwecan reports.

Triumphing amid segregation

During her days as an educator, segregation was still rife. After teaching for six years in segregated schools across the south, Henry decided to head west in 1947, applying to become a teacher with the Stockton Unified School District.

Even though Henry passed, she was put on hold before she could step into the classroom. However, people protested the delay.

Henry became the first Black teacher in Stockton and paved the way for many more after her. She taught for 52 years, educating thousands of students and eventually getting a school in the city renamed in her honour.

Henry also had a scholarship in her name since 1969 and directly contributed to the diverse teaching staff present in Stockton today.

