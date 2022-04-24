Rapper Robert Hampton has celebrated becoming cancer-free after successfully undergoing a gastrectomy

Four years ago, he ran a series of tests and discovered he had the CDH1 gene mutation after his sister passed from stomach cancer

Hampton underwent the medical procedure to remove his complete stomach to become cancer-free

American rapper Latruth, born Robert Hampton, has celebrated becoming cancer-free after successfully undergoing a gastrectomy to remove his entire stomach.

Four years ago, the musician took tests and discovered he had the CDH1 gene mutation after his sister passed from stomach cancer.

For Latruth, doctors caught his cancer at its early stage to prevent him from going through chemotherapy.

Recounting his journey

''I’m so glad I did gene testing four years ago and found out I had the CDH1 gene mutation after my sister passed away from stomach cancer and kept doing checkups.

''If I hadn’t, all this could’ve been a different outcome,'' he

After the successful surgery, he took to social media to express gratitude. He admitted that life without a stomach would be different, but it would give him the best chance at survival.

''I’m happy to say that I am now cancer-free. Life without a stomach will be different, but it gives me the best chance at survival for my family.

''Thanks for all the prayers and encouragement,'' he said.

Netizens who were inspired by Latruth's victory over cancer have congratulated him.

Briefly News shared some of the comments below:

@RenardaMarie commented:

''Praise God. I'm so happy you got to talk to her.''

@SharonHampton said:

''I'm so glad to hear that you talked to your daughter. It brought tears to my eyes cause I know you were hurting. I started praying for you. God always answers prayers; he is never too busy.''

@GloriaPayton added:

''I'm so happy for you God bless you and your family get well soon amen.''

@ShaniceLewter noted:

''Priceless. Thank God! A family that prays together stays together!! I’m still gonna keep you and your family in my prayers!''

@YvetteSimon said:

''What a mighty God we serve.. He has always come through for you once you put your trust in him. Be blessed, my brother and get well soon so you can have fun with your family again. I will keep praying for you.''

@MirandaMarch commented:

''Awesome, she looks so much like you so glad you all had a conversation with each other happy days are coming to both of you continue to enjoy life to the fullest.''

