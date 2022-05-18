Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard after she made damning allegations of domestic abuse

The Hollywood superstar noted that seeking legal redress would clear his name for his children, adding that the allegations against him are "heinous and disturbing"

The allegations against Depp have reportedly made him lose a R350 billion deal that would have seen him get a role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp has kept his eyes off former wife Amber Heard as defamation proceedings against her continue.

Depp, in a 2016 audio recording, vowed never to set his eyes on his wife after she publicly accused him of domestic abuse.

The actor's attorney, Camille Vasquez, played the recording presented in court as an exhibit while cross-examining Amber.

Entertainment Tonight posted a video, where Depp's legal team presented the audio as plaintiff exhibit 1229, Depp is heard saying:

"I'm nothing to you and I'll always be nothing to you. We'll never see each other again. You like f***ing looking at my f***ing eyes. you will not see my eyes again."

The cross-examination attracted comments from fans and below are some of them:

@therealbraunream wrote:

"Sounds to me like he keeps his promises. #trustworthy."

@vanessafudge_ wrote:

"That’s aggressive controlling behaviour on her end. She knows when she stares at him he will shy away because it’s a form of intimidation for an abuser."

@aviswrentmore

"We can’t look At you either. #justiceforJohnny. He’s a man of his word."

