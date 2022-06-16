The curtains came down on basketball icon, Kobe Bryant, on Sunday, January 26, following a horrific helicopter crash in Calabasas, California

The crash claimed the life of the legendary LA Lakers basketball star, his 13-year-old, Gianna Maria Onore and eight others

In honour of the two basketball dad and daughter duo, Vanessa Bryant and sponsors honoured them by building courts to develop young talents

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa has officially opened two basketball courts in Philadelphia in honour of her husband and daughter.

The late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant unveils lovely murals honouring Kobe and daughter Gianna who died in a helicopter crash. Photo: Vanessa Bryant.

Source: UGC

Vanessa also showed off lovely murals painted on the walls of the perimeter fence around the courts.

She posted on her Instagram images of fans posing next to the huge artwork.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Philadelphia where my husband’s love for basketball all began. Today, in the historic Tustin Playground and thanks to the generous contributions of donors, fans, and friends, our foundation @mambamambacitasports opened 2 more @dream_courts with @nlcharities, which were beautifully surrounded by the artwork of @Art_by_Ernel. I chose this location so that young people in this community may have a safe space to play with an equal opportunity, which was important to Kobe and Gianna."

Nike deal in honour of Kobe, Gianna

The wife of the fallen NBA legend had inked a new deal with Nike to design and create apparel in honour of the basketball hero and his daughter Gigi.

The signed partnership will see the production of sneakers christened Kobe 6 Protro and Mambacita Sweet 16, in honour of the basketball dad-daughter duo.

The proceeds from the sale of the footwear will be channelled to Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Cardi B posts sweet clip of daughter Kulture dancing, Mzansi reacts: "She gave birth to herself"

In more world celebrity news, Briefly News previously reported that Bodak Yellow hitmaker Cardi B recently shared a video of her adorable daughter Kulture getting down on the dance floor.

In the now-viral video, Kulture took to the centre of their living room and showed off her impressive dance skills while her celebrity mother recorded.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke