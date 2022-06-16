Multiple award-winning rapper Cardi B has been praised for always sharing pictures and videos of her babies on the timeline

The mother of two recently shared a sweet clip of her daughter Kulture getting down on the dance floor

The star's celebrity friends, including Tamar Braxton, headed to the comments section to rave about the upcoming star's dance moves

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Bodak Yellow hitmaker Cardi B recently shared a video of her adorable daughter Kulture getting down on the dance floor.

Cardi B's daughter Kulture had social media users raving about her impressive dance moves: @iamcardib and Getty Images

Source: UGC

In the now-viral video, Kulture took to the centre of their living room and showed off her impressive dance skills while her celebrity mother recorded.

Cardi's fans and fellow celebrities flocked to Instagram with praises for the upcoming dancer. Many even pointed out that she inherited her impressive moves from her father, rapper Offset.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@tamarbraxton said:

"Shout out to all the parents who gave birth to themselves."

@1of1beezyhill commented:

"Why does it seems like celeb kids got sped up years or sum lol they grow up so fast."

@mirah_.15 added:

"We know who the father is."

@conceitedbraat.sp noted:

"She’s so cute definitely gonna have a little bit of her mom’s personality."

@_issssadime wrote:

"She definitely gets her rhythm from her daddy."

@therealitgirl_og also said:

"Go kulture go kulture she is too cute."

@steveothagreat_ also commented:

"I swear these lil celebrity babies be ageing fast asf."

Blue Ivy & Jay Z trend after cute video at basketball game, SA reacts: "She said, don't mess with My curls"

Briefly News previously reported that legendary rapper Jay Z might be one of the greatest rappers and lyricists of all time, but that doesn't make him immune from being an embarrassing dad.

The Dirt Off Your Shoulder hitmaker recently had a heartwarming moment with his and singer Beyoncé's 10-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

The father and daughter duo stepped out for an NBA finals game recently. The celebrity pair, who were sitting on the courtside, was spotted on camera, and the commentator welcomed the rapper saying:

"24-time Grammy Award winner, the one and only Jay-Z!"

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News