A mother who gave birth to twin babies was finding it hard to tell them apart and decided to pierce the nose of one of them

The woman posted a video on Thursday, February 9, to show the nose ring she uses to recognise one of the twins

Some TikTok users are however against the idea, saying a mum is supposed to know her children effortlessly

Mixed reactions have trailed the video of a mother who pierced the nose of one of her twin babies.

The mother posted a video on TikTok on Thursday, February 9, to show the nose ring she put on one of the twin girls.

The mother pierced Kimberly's nose to tell her apart from Kendra. Photo credit: TikTok/@bae_favvy1.

Why mother pierced the nose of her baby

In the video posted by @bae_favvy1, the mother said she pierced the girl's nose so that she would be able to tell her apart from her sister.

She was responding to a question from some of her followers who wanted to know how she tells the twins apart since they looked so much alike.

The mother left the nose of one of the twins unpierced. The baby whose nose was pierced is named Kimberly while the other is named Kendra.

While some people said they liked the ring, others said the child was too small to have a pierced nose and ring.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@martinsqueengenev said:

"Please go and pierce Kendra's own oo. At least the other side. I no gree ooo."

@College Babe said:

"You could at least pierce their ear instead of their nose."

@folashade reacted:

"It's wrong please look for another thing."

@chigirl52 said:

"Still small too to pierce the nose please."

@Virialgrusha commented:

"One has a slim face than the other. That's how we differentiate our identical twins too."

@KingandReina said:

"A mother knows, she’s joking."

