Kwame Kilpatrick's net worth, wife, height, pardon, preaching

Politics has always been a favourite topic in most people's day-to-day lives and activities. Politicians' speeches, agendas, rumours and fame are some of the things people love to follow up about them. This has been no different with Kwame Kilpatrick.

Former Detroit Mayor Kilpatrick appears in Wayne County Circuit Court for his sentencing. Photo: Bill Pugliano

Source: Getty Images

Kwame is an American former politician who has had to go to jail on several occasions in his career. He worked as the Democratic Michigan state representative between 1997 and 2002.

Kwame Kilpatrick profiles

Full name: Kwame Malik Kilpatrick

Kwame Malik Kilpatrick Date of birth: 8th June 1970

8th June 1970 Place of birth : Detroit, Michigan, USA

: Detroit, Michigan, USA Gender: Male

Male Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Kwame Kilpatrick's age: 51 years (as of 2021)

51 years (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christian

Christian Height: 6 feet 5 inches

6 feet 5 inches Relationship status: Married

Married Spouse: Carlita (ex-wife)

Carlita (ex-wife) Profession: American former politician

American former politician Kwame Kilpatrick's party: Democratic

Democratic Net worth: $7 million

Kwame Kilpatrick's biography

The former politician was born on 8th June 1970 in Detroit, Michigan, the USA, to Bernard (father) and Carolyn Cheeks (mother). Unfortunately, his parents divorced in 1981. His father was a semi-professional basketball player and politician, while his mother was a career politician. He has two siblings, Ayanna (sister) and Diarra (half-sister).

Kwame Kilpatrick's education

After his elementary education, he joined Cass Technical High School in Detroit. Upon completion, he joined Florida A&M University. The former politician graduated in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science degree in political science. In 1999, he earned a Juris Doctor degree from Michigan State University College of Law, formerly known as Detroit College of Law.

Career and imprisonment

Former Detroit Mayor Kilpatrick appears in Wayne County Circuit Court for his sentencing. Photo: Bill Pugliano

Source: Getty Images

In 1996, he was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives. Two of his high school classmates, Derrick Miller and Christine Beatty, were his campaign staff and later became his legislative advisors.

According to Kwame, the campaign was run on a budget of $10,000 and did not earn endorsements from labour unions, congressional districts or political establishments. While serving as mayor, his term had many controversies.

He was elected minority floor leader for the Michigan Democratic Party. He served in that position from 1998 to 2000. In 2001, he was subsequently elected as house minority leader. This made him the first African-American to hold that position. In 2001, he was elected mayor of Detroit.

He became the youngest mayor of Detroit. Since the 1970s, he was made the administrator of the Detroit Water Department by a federal judge. While serving as the mayor, he was convicted of obstruction of justice. In 2013, he was charged with fraud and abuse of power.

On 10th October 2012, he was sentenced to 28 years of imprisonment. When was Kwame Kilpatrick pardoned? He was acquitted after just spending seven years in jail. The news on Kwame Kilpatrick indicated that he would have been released on 18th January 2037 if he was to complete his full imprisonment term.

Kwame Kilpatrick's wife and children

Detroit Mayor Kilpatrick stands with his wife Carlita after reading a statement. Photo: Bill Pugliano

Source: Getty Images

Kwame married Carlita on 9th September 1995 in Detroit. The duo was blessed with three lovely children. Kwame Kilpatrick's children are Jalil, Jonas and Jelani. The couple stayed happily married for 23 years and divorced in 2018. There are no details about their wedding venue.

After few years of being single, the former politician is currently engaged. Who is Kwame Kilpatrick engaged to? Kwame Kilpatrick's fiancée is a Detroit woman whose details have not been revealed to the public.

In an ML Soul Detroit podcast interview, he said that he already asked her to marry him, and she said yes. Even though the wedding date is not set yet, the duo is working to see it take place.

Kwame Kilpatrick's net worth

How much is Kamwe worth? He has an estimated net worth of $7 million as of 2021. He has earned this amount from his successful political career.

Kwame Kilpatrick fast facts

How old is the former Detroit mayor? He is 51 years old as of 2021. Where is Kwame from? He is from Detroit, Michigan, USA. Is the former American politician married? No, he is not. However, he is engaged to a Detroit woman and was formerly married to Carlita Kilpatrick. How many children does the mayor have? He has three children, Jalil, Jonas and Jelani. When was Kwame Kilpatrick's release date? The former politician was released after serving seven years of his imprisonment term. Where is Kwame Kilpatrick today? He is enjoying and embracing his freedom. He has resolved to remarry, leave politics for good and join the ministry (Kwame Kilpatrick's preaching and sermons are available online). How tall is Kilpatrick? Kwame Kilpatrick's height is 6 feet 5 inches.

Despite being in and out of jail for a better part of his career, Kwame Kilpatrick devoted his entire life to serving the Democratic political party and the country. His career and life story is an inspiration to many people around the world.

READ ALSO: Jay Anstey bio: age, partner, career, profile, TV shows, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting piece on Jay Anstey's bio, age, partner, career, profile, TV shows, and net worth. She is one of the lucky celebrities who have had the rare opportunity to experience the hype in the industry. Jay Anstey depicted consistent growth in the acting industry. Unfortunately, she has also had a tumultuous experience in her love life but has not let it dim her light.

Source: Briefly.co.za