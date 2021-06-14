Mzansi actress Refilwe Modiselle wants to be in a Tyler Perry film and decided to take matters into her own hands by asking

Mzansi backed her in the comments section and are hoping that Tyler Perry sees the tweet and considers casting Refilwe

Tyler Perry is thinking of revisiting his franchise Why Did I Get Married and Refilwe is super interested in joining in

Tyler Perry, an internationally recognized director, used social media to preview the third instalment of his Why Did I Get Married franchise, which received a positive response from his fans.

Refilwe Modiselle, a South African actress, viewed this as an opportunity to try out for a role in the critically praised film. Modiselle urged Tyler to go forward with the project and asked to be cast in response to Tyler's tweet.

She boasted about her achievements and emphasised the significance of demonstrating diversity.

Refilwe Modiselle thinks that she would be a great addition in a Tyler Perry production. Image: @vanillablaq, @tylerperry

Source: Twitter

"Yes you should and can you explore casting me (I've won awards for best actress for an international short film), so you can show diversification and inclusivity of a black narrative not often explored. With all due respect Sir @tylerperry,” she said.

Mzansi would love to see Refilwe in a Tyler Perry movie

Mzansi social media users supported Refilwe and wouldn't mind seeing her in a Tyler Perry film. Check out the supportive reactions below:

@Youngprinzy21 said:

"She deserves to be cast, she is so talented. I am telling you she has won Best Actress for an International Short Film, you won't be disappointed."

@KagisoSedikwe commented:

"Dear Universe, I hope you saw this tweet."

@LesegoElle said:

"Testimony on the way! I'm going to cry so much when I see you."

Times are changing and Mapula Mafole is changing careers

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rhythm City's Mapula Mafole is pursuing a new career. Mapula is chasing her dream of becoming one of Mzansi's best DJs.

The star took to social media on Thursday, 3 June and shared that she's always wanted to be the life of the party. Mapula expressed that she grew around music and DJs and has always wanted to become one. She also encouraged her followers to also follow their dreams.

Mapula took to Twitter and posted a clip of herself behind the DJ booth mixing some house tunes, showing that she's got the skills.

