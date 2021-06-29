A video of a Nigerian party in which naira notes rained heavily has got many people talking on social media

A musician entertained the guests on stage and was flooded with money as the performance was ongoing

In the video, a man could be seen carrying wads of naira notes on his head in a manner that suggested the rain had just begun

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A video circulating on social media has further proven that spraying money at parties can't be excluded from the activities at these events.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artist and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, a man could be seen on the dance floor carrying bundles of naira notes on his head while a musician entertained the guests amidst a heavy rain of money.

A man carried wads naira notes on his head as money rained heavily at a Nigerian party. Photo credit: @kingtundeednut

Source: UGC

The guests could be seen capturing the moment with their phones as the money rain flooded the dance floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Despite the economic situation of the country, there are people who are smiling to the bank on a daily basis.

Watch the video below:

Recall that a video emerged on social media in which some big boys could be seen throwing money in the air at a wedding ceremony in Benin, the Edo state capital.

The boys brought out bundles of cash and threw it in the air and guests could be seen picking some for themselves.

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the boys could also be seen on stage spraying some guests as naira notes littered the floor.

What are people saying?

@mr_rayshi said:

"These are actually 0.5% of the people enjoying in Nigeria."

@vjoofficial commented:

"Poor masses will come here now and be shouting vanity upon vanity."

@ola_fierce wrote:

"Where una dey see this money abeg?"

@luxurykiddieshub said:

"Allow me cry please, I don’t know why just feel like crying. E con be like say I no dey serious with my life."

Bridesmaids, groomsmen thrill guests with amazing dancing skills

Some bridesmaids and groomsmen got the guests thrilled at a wedding party with their amazing skills and the videos have gone viral on social media.

@maxwelljennings shared six videos on its page. In each video, a bridesmaid is paired with a groomsman and the duo displayed their dancing skills on the dance floor.

In the first slide, a beautiful bridesmaid and a groomsman walked onto the stage and wowed the audience with their steps. The bridesmaid was determined to defeat the groomsman but it seemed to end in a stalemate.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za