Simphiwe Dana Celebrates Her Daughter Zazi on Her Milestone 18th Birthday

Mzansi singer Simphiwe Dana took to social media to wish her beloved daughter Zazi a happy 18th birthday

Simphiwe is super proud of her daughter and is loving how she's growing up to be such a lovely and strong person

Mzansi social media users joined together to wish Zazi a happy birthday and mention how she looks like her mother

Simphiwe Dana is showing major love to her daughter Zazi and can't believe that she's grown so big. In a heartwarming post on social media, Simphiwe paid a tribute to Zazi and let her know how much she means to her. She wrote:

"Zazi turns 18. I have a feeling I will be doing a lot of ugly crying today. So much has happened these past 18 years. Seeing her grow up to be such a wonderful and driven human being. I’m thankful to the community of friends that helped me raise her. Happy birthday Zazi."

Zazi looks so much like her mom and the Mzansi timeline started to point that out. They also took to the comments section to wish the lovely lady a happy 18th birthday.

Check out the reactions below to Simphiwe's post about her daughter Zazi:

@Urshygirl said:

"Congratulations and happy bday to the gorgeous little princess."

@kamogelomot_ commented:

"Mommy’s replica, she’s so beautiful, happy birthday to her."

@Lee__________02 said:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter."

@nondzabah commented:

"May she be blessed with many more beautiful years."

Thandiswa Mazwai and Stoan Seete's daughter also recently celebrated her birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi celebrities Thandiswa Mazwai and Stoan Seete had their daughter Malaika 21 years ago and celebrated her birthday. Taking to social media, both of them wished their lovely daughter Malaika a very happy birthday.

Sharing a sweet video of her daughter Malaika on social media, Thandiswa wrote:

"Guys!!!! My child!!!! My child is 21 today!"

Malaika's father Stoan joined in and also wished his daughter happy birthday by writing a heartwarming message on the Twitter timeline.

"21 years ago my life was saved by becoming your father. From that day I had someone else besides my mom with a direct link to my blood, someone to live for."

