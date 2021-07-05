Kagiso Modupe, ‘Nqobile’ Impress Fans in Season 1 Premiere

Nqobile , a new thrilling Mzansi TV drama series made its small screen debut on Monday, 5 July

The 13-part drama series delves into one woman’s quest to rise above marital abuse while she grapples with living fearlessly

Nqobile sees seasoned Losing Lerato actor, Kagiso Modupe, playing the role of Simo alongside Nqobile Khumalo, who stars as Nqobile

Fans have taken to social media in their numbers in a nod of approval for the new Mzansi TV show, Nqobile.

'Nqobile' impressed fans across Mzansi lounge rooms on its season 1 debut on 5 July. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images, @nunukhumalo/ Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

It sees seasoned actor Kagiso Modupe playing the role of Simo alongside Nqobile Khumalo, who stars as Nqobile, the ill-treated makoti (newly-wed woman) of the Nkosi family dynasty.

Modupe, who also doubles up as producer, is best known for his roles in the popular serials Losing Lerato, Gog' Helen and Unpredictable Romance.

The drama show depicts Nqobile, who after managing to outsmart her entitled and abusive husband, take over his empire which she transforms into a women-led e-hailing service.

With newfound grit, Nqobile indirectly declares war against her spouse. Nomsa Philiso, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said the show touches on some of society's most critical issues while providing relevant and engaging content.

"The fact that this riveting series mirrors real-life and real-time scenarios, such as the battle between e-hailing services and traditional meter taxis, while also exploring issues such as gender-based violence, shows synchrony between [the] content and relevant real-life events."

As she is thrust into a male-dominated industry and an unfamiliar position of power, the show reveals everything Nqobile must do to negotiate her freedom as part of a wide-ranging spectrum of survival tactics.

The series also features the well-known acting capabilities of Magic Hlatshwayo (as George), Nomsa Nene (as Sarah), Lele Ledwaba (as Mampoi), Lilian Dube (as Black Widow), Abdul Khoza (as Gugu), Nhlanhla Mdlalose (as Sbambura) and Ayanda Bandla (as Ntombi).

'Not too shabby': Fans react as Nqobile makes its small screen debut

Fans and viewers of Mzansi drama soaps reacted in earnest to the new local TV serial, Nqobile. Fans praised the generous dose of vintage acting prowess swarming around the serial; singling out some of their all-time faves.

Briefly News took a look at some of the best comments below.

@thandekanjomie said:

"She's gorgeous. #Nqobile."

@mampudisupreme wrote:

"Finally we have something nice to watch at 8 o'clock."

@keydeebone commented:

"Yoh! First episode and am already in tears. I don't think I'll cope with such abuse."

@_KMakatile added:

"Wait a damn minute, #Nqobile seems quite nice and intriguing."

@noma_mnguni noted:

"Already interesting, something fresh. Love Nqobile – she always gives her best in every role."

