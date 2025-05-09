A young man was left heartbroken after sharing what his friend did to his car after borrowing it

In the TikTok video, he revealed why he had lent his buddy the vehicle as he showcased the outcome of the whip

Comments poured in from social media users who flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

At times, lending out your most valuable items to peeps could cost you, and this gent learned it the hard way.

Man regrets lending his friend his car

A local man has been left filled with regret after lending his car to a close friend, only to find himself entangled in a stressful and unexpected situation.

According to the guy himself, he shared under his TikTok handle @ttmbha14, where he revealed that he had lent his car to his friend, who stated that he needed the vehicle due to an emergency.

However, what was supposed to be a quick round trip turned into a nightmare. @ttmbha14 says his friend damaged his car, which had to be towed by his father, as he was stuck on a road that he had not disclosed and had to be transported back to Johannesburg, where it needed to be repaired.

The gent also shared how he had been walking for three weeks since then. @ttmbha14 added that his friend had disappeared and went as far as to block him. The story of the young man resonated deeply with online users, who strongly reacted with many warning others to avoid lending out their vehicles.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the man's story

The TikTok video gained over 441k views along with thousands of likes and comments. It also sparked a broader conversation around boundaries and responsibility in friendships.

Naomi uyanda ngwenya shared:

"Yhooo, lesson learned. A colleague of mine asked me to teach her how to drive, I referred her to a driving school now she doesn’t talk to me."

Harry expressed:

"Ok, my boytjie. Let uncle tell you something... You never let anyone take your car. You can drive them. BUT, your car stays in your yard, and the keys are always safe with you."

Sponges simply said:

"Only my siblings can borrow my car."

Lero stated:

"My late father used to tell me you need to treat your Car like your wife, you can't borrow your wife to your friend, nor can you borrow your car to your friend."

Kamo_Kwanele04 replied:

"Ya'll be borrowing your friends cars?? Nna never sorry, I don't even play with the clothes and hair game."

Good luv commented:

"Things you don’t borrow. Money, clothes and a car."

Gogetbuttercupnow wrote:

"A friend who had her licence years before me wants me to teach her how to drive in my car, can never happen! I can foresee this."

