Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev have agreed on a date for their UFC middleweight title fight, following productive talks with the UFC

Although the date is set between the fighters, the UFC has yet to make an official announcement — expected to come soon

The bout is likely to headline UFC 305 in August, possibly in Perth, Australia, with fans hyped for the clash of styles between Du Plessis’ striking and Chimaev’s relentless grappling

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is edging closer to a blockbuster showdown with undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev, following what he described as "positive" talks with the UFC. The South African star confirmed that a date has been agreed in principle, though an official announcement is still pending.

Du Plessis, who won the title after a thrilling bout against Sean Strickland earlier this year, has made it clear that he’s eager to silence critics and defend his belt against one of the most feared rising stars in the sport.

Dricus Du Plessis gears up for a clash with Khamzat Chimaev after positive talks with the UFC. Image: Saeed Khan

Source: Getty Images

The date confirmed but UFC has yet to make an announcement

While speaking to the media during a recent appearance, Du Plessis revealed that negotiations with UFC President Dana White and matchmakers have progressed well.

“We’ve agreed on the date. The ball’s in the UFC’s court now to make it official. Everything on my side is ready.”

Though the champion refrained from giving away the exact date, insiders speculate a possible headline bout at UFC 305, scheduled for August in Perth, Australia. That location would favour Du Plessis, who boasts a strong fanbase in the Southern Hemisphere.

Chimaev remains undefeated and dangerous

Khamzat Chimaev, who last fought at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi where he beat Kamaru Usman by majority decision, remains unbeaten in his professional career. Known for his aggressive wrestling and fearless style, the Chechen-born Swede poses a serious threat to Du Plessis’ reign.

The UFC’s latest middleweight battle is shaping up as Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev prepare for the fight. Image: Saeed Khan

Source: Getty Images

Fans have been clamouring for this fight, considering both men have clashed verbally in the past and are known for their contrasting styles—Du Plessis’ calculated striking versus Chimaev’s relentless pressure.

Fight promises fireworks in the middleweight division

If confirmed, this bout could be one of the biggest middleweight title fights in recent memory. The UFC is expected to officially announce the fight in the coming weeks as part of its international summer fight calendar.

Du Plessis remains focused and ready, saying,

“I’m the champion, and I plan on staying the champion. Let’s see if he can handle five rounds with me.”

With the stakes higher than ever, all eyes will be on the UFC to finalise what could become a defining moment in both fighters’ careers.

UFC champ Dricus du Plessis flexes R2M Mercedes EQE

Briefly News previously reported that South African UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is not only a powerhouse in the octagon but also a passionate collector of luxury cars.

As a Mercedes-Benz SA ambassador since 2023, du Plessis owns a jaw-dropping collection that includes a McLaren 650 Spider, Porsche GT2 RS, Mercedes-Maybach GLS, and more — each vehicle mirroring his relentless pursuit of excellence in and out of the ring.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News