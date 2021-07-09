Louisiana native, Zaila Avant-garde, has become the first African-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition

The 14-year-old speller triumphed after correctly spelling a type of tree called Murraya

The 93rd edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee was held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the United States

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A 14-year-old from Louisiana, Zaila Avant-garde, has made history as the first African-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition in the United States.

The 2021 edition of the national competition was held on Thursday, July 8, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, USA.

The New Orleans indigene triumphed over her contenders to emerge as the winner, becoming the first-ever African-American contestant to win in 93 editions of the competition.

Zaila Avant-garde: 14-year-old genius becomes 1st African American to win National Spelling Bee in US. Image: BuffyWicks

Source: UGC

The only Black winner before was Jody-Anne Maxwell, representing Jamaica in 1998, according to edition.cnn.com.

Winning the championship

Avant-garde won after correctly spelling a type of tree called Murraya, previously navigating her way through words like "querimonious," "solidungulate," and "Nepeta," to clinch the championship.

Thursday's victory is just one in a long list of achievements for the teenager.

On Instagram, where she has a following of over 14,000 people, she has shared her journey toward the national spelling bee, as well as clips of her playing basketball.

In addition to her recent championship achievement, Avant-garde was the Guinness World Records title holder for most bounce juggles in one minute.

The National Spelling Bee competition began with 209 spellers, ranging from 9 to 15 years old, from five countries: the US, the Bahamas, Canada, Ghana and Japan. And 11 contestants entered Thursday night's final.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Man earns a degree in Applied Science

Earlier, Briefly News reported after earning his undergraduate degree in Applied Mathematics, a Twitter user, AhmedSQRD, has celebrated the feat on social media.

Announcing the achievement on his Twitter page, he disclosed that he plans to further his education with a postgraduate degree.

''Your boy's a Stanford grad! I'm grateful to graduate with honours in applied math and continuing onto my master's in CS next.''

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za