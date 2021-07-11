Skeem Saam viewers dragged the SABC after the broadcaster played the wrong episode of the hit soapie. Somizi tried his best but failed to make Anele Mdoda's boots popular and Skeem Saam viewers think the writer of the show are reading their tweets.

In addition, a very odd house built in a rural village has raised eyebrows and Mzansi actress Natasha Thahane got some mixed reactions when she sent artist Mthandeni healing vibes on social media.

1. Haibo: Skeem Saam Viewers Drag SABC 1 for Playing Wrong Episode

Skeem Saam viewers were furious with SABC 1 after the channel played the wrong episode of the popular soapie Skeem Saam.

Particularly after the latest episode was the season finale that ended on a bombshell with Meikie going to prison.

Skeem Saam viewers were disappointed after the SABC repeated Friday's breathtaking finale. Photo credit: @OfficialSkeemSaam

2. Epic Fail: Somizi Tried His Best to Make Anele’s Boots Fashionable

Anele’s epic online shopping fail has been the butt of jokes on social media over the last few days.

Even fashion guru, Somizi Mhlongo tried and failed to make the hideous-looking boots look decent.

In a hilarious post on social media, Somz shared a picture of himself wearing the monstrosities and acknowledging that they were beyond redemption.

“Woooo hayi...I tried. It is the scariest thing I have ever had to wear. This is witchcraft.”

3. Skeem Saam: Leeto Looking For His Father Has Mzansi Convinced Script Based on Tweets

Skeem Saam fans are hailing the show as a work of art after it emerged that Leeto Maputla, played by Eric Macheru, is now on the search for his dad.

Social media users had been suggesting this for weeks and now that it is part of the main plot they are convinced that the authors of the hit soapie are basing the script off tweets.

4. Strangely Built House in Rural Village Has Mzansi Raising Their Eyebrows

A strange new building technique has definitely left South Africans in wonderment after snaps of an oddly constructed home were shared online. It appears the home has been built using one very unusual bricklaying technique.

Heading to his official Twitter account, @kulanicool shared the very interesting snaps:

"Defying laws of engineering" he sarcastically captioned the post.

5. Natasha Thahane Raises Eyebrows as She Shows Concern to Mthandeni, Lorch Ain’t Going to Like This

Mzansi actress Natasha Thahane got some mixed reactions when she sent artist Mthandeni healing vibes on social media. Some people felt Mthandeni might get the wrong idea.

Finding out that Mthandeni was unwell, Natasha took to social media to let him know that he is in her thoughts. Natasha was really just being the sweet lady that she is, nothing more, nothing less… or so we think.

