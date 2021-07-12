Two men have broken the internet with their incredible demonstration of balancing skill and confidence

In a video shared on Facebook, one man climbed 90 staircases with his counterpart firmly placed on his head howbeit upside down

It was observed that the only contact that both performing men had while the display lasted was with their heads

Two brothers have caused a huge stir online with their amazing talent.

The brothers said to be from Vietnam pulled a great staircase climb with one on top of the other.

Both men showed great balancing skills Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Guinness World Records

In the video shared by Guinness World Records on Facebook, the men started off from the foot of a stairway with one firmly balanced upside down on the other. The only contact of their bodies was at their heads.

With great care and skill, they made it up 90 staircases to the amazement of the crowd.

Social media users couldn't believe what they watched

As Perumal Asp said:

"Amazing video clip.no words to praise the act by the Vietnamese brothers... God bless everyone involved in the subject matter.."

Najam UD Din Wani wrote:

"Absolutely amazing.God bless them.very strong neck muscles and head to head to the last step.Well done brothers."

Tyler Nicholas commented:

''Imagine being their mother growing up.,. Aways yelling “WHAT DID I TELL YOU, GET YOUR BROTHER OFF OF YOUR HEAD !”

Sagar Gaikwad remarked:

"One should never be afraid of struggle because, this is also a story which everyone has to tell after being successful."

Raymond Francois stated:

"That's the most greatest talented thing i have ever seen. head to head to the last step.so Amazing."

Talented man wows people with great body flexibility

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man had twisted and folded his body into incredible positions.

The unidentified man in an Instagram video by @isaacfayose showed impressive body flexibility. One would think he has no bones in his body.

The talented contortionist started with a quick flip and progresses to a hand push-up with his legs hanging across his shoulders.

He went on to roll across the road like a tyre as the crowd impressed by his display hail him.

