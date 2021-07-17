Mmusi Maimane Wants to Help Boy Who Took Part in Looting, SA Has Mixed Reactions

Mmusi Maimane has taken to Twitter after watching a viral video of a child looting shoes and underwear

The politician has expressed a desire to help the young boy and his family, calling for South Africans to band together and find him

Mzansi, however, is not so convinced and have questioned the sincerity of Maimane's post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Former Democratic Alliance party leader Mmusi Maimane has expressed grave concern after witnessing a video of a young boy looting new shoes and underwear. The politician says he's interested in helping the child and his family get back on their feet.

Mmusi Maimane wants to help a struggling boy and his family. Images: @MmusiMaimane/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Heading to his official Twitter account, @MmusiMaimane shared the heartbreaking video.

"I would like to do my part to help this young man and his family. If anyone has any details I would really appreciate it," he captioned the post.

In the short clip, the child opens his shopping bag after being questioned by two women. The boy took only basics necessities like shoes and underwear making clear the dire situation at his home.

Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions to the clip. While many still condemned the child for stealing others questioned Maimane's sincerity and accused the politician of pulling a "stunt".

Check out some of the comments below:

@zfipaza said:

"Hopefully, in the process, you teach the young man how to do it for himself, free groceries and clothes doesn't solve the problem...he must go to school and get entrepreneurial mentors..."

@RetiredDjKastro said:

@Nhlamulo_Mlabya . I once tagged you on some issues affecting children; which could be the cause of where this child finds himself and you ignored me nicely. Your generosity is not in good faith. You’re behaving like any other politician." said

@MonyakeSamuel said:

"Stop using this kid for relevance, they're thousands out there, just pick one and do something silently."

@Nhlamulo_Mlabya said:

"It's not just this kid but millions of SAns in the same situation as him."

@Azania109 said:

"Don't look far... Around the suburb you live in there is a small informal settlement... There are plenty like him... If you really mean it and not doing it for the media and fame."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Fikile Mbalula blocks Mmusi Maimane on social media, Mzansi hilariously reacts

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has just discovered that his African National Congress counterpart, Fikile Mbalula, has clicked on the block button on him.

The Mzansi Minister of Transport seems to have had enough of having a friend on the opposing bench and decided to distance himself from the OneSA Movement leader.

Mbalula’s move has caught the attention of Mzansi's social networkers and many have called the man, also known as ‘Mr Fix It’, "childish".

As this is a trending topic, Briefly News went to select a few comments and reactions from the minister’s timeline.

@SABCToo said:

“A whole transport minister acting as a child on Twitter while they try force e-tolls on us, PRASA is a mess, there is almost no decent public transport, potholes, and road deaths are one of the highest in the world.”

@Reform_ZA said:

“I love comrade Mbalula. They must learn to mind their One Movement and leave the ANC alone!!!”

@Mickeydedrinker said:

“The ANC can't be left alone, it's governing the country and it's not doing that well except in ransacking state coffers.”

@MissSteelo said:

“The best minister there ever was.”

@Thaboimmi said:

“Mmusi must just write an apology letter.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za