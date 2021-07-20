The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority says a SABC News screenshot claiming that the use of Ivermectin has been approved is fake

Ivermectin may only be administered by doctors under section 21 of the Medicines and Related Substances Control Act

Dr Emmanuel Taban says the majority of patients admitted to his hospital believed that Ivermectin would protect them against Covid-19

A screenshot of a SABC News social media post with a breaking news tag made claims Ivermectin had been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) for treatment of coronavirus patients is not true.

Yuven Gounden, a spokesperson for Sahpra, acknowledged the reports were fake. Sahpra further acknowledged that the screenshot being circulated is old and should not be circulated, according to a report by News24.

Sahpra says reports that the animal anti-parasitic medication Ivermectin has been approved for use in treating Covid-19 is fake. Image: Soumyabrata Roy

Source: Getty Images

Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi's spokesperson also confirmed that the reports were false and the medication had not been approved for use of Covid-19.

Nhlabathi-Mokota added that the medication may be used in special circumstances by doctors under Section 21 of the Medicines and Related Substances Control Act as per Sahpra regulations. Sahpra decided in February to allow doctors to begin Ivermectin treatment.

Sahpra has always been on the fence when it comes to administering Ivermectin for the treatment of Covid patients citing insufficient clinical evidence to assure the safety of its use.

Doctor warns against the use of Ivermectin to prevent contracting Covid-19

Mediclinic Midstream in Midrand's leading pulmonologist says all of the patients presently admitted to the hospital assumed Ivermectin would protect them from contracting Covid-19.

Dr Emmanuel Taban wrote in a Facebook post that Ivermectin was used by two out of every three patients admitted to the hospital and added that the medication offered no protection against Covid-19.

“Most of these patients have been taking ivermectin which was prescribed by doctors and as a result they feel protected,” he said in a quote by TimesLIVE.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medication usually administered to animals and can cause liver damage in humans.

“I have lost five patients to liver failure from ivermectin and all patients now admitted here have all been on [the drug]," he said.

Dr Taban also criticised other doctors who gave their patients ivermectin to treat coronavirus and would like for doctors to stop prescribing the medication.

