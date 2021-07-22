A man has got people talking on social media with a photo that was taken with his dad when they were 33 years and 3 years respectively

The man identified as Fred Smith recreated the photo with his son and many people were impressed with it

A lot of social media users who took to the comment section of the post after the photos were shared on Facebook said the genes in Fred's family are strong

A man identified as Fred Smith has got many people talking on social media after recreating a photo his dad took with him when they were 33 years and three years respectively.

In the photo Fred's father took with him, the three-year-old boy could be seen sitting on a car while his dad stood and smiled for the camera.

Fred Smith recreated the photo he took with his dad. Photo credit: B. Scott

Fred recreated the photo with his three-year-old son. He struck the same pose his father struck back then and his own son could also be seen sitting on a car.

Fred's dad was 33 years old when he took the photo with him, while the former was 34 when he took a similar picture with his own son.

Sharing the photos on Facebook, B. Scott quoted Fred as saying:

"Photos taken 30 years apart. My dad at age 33 and me at age 3 on the left. And me at age 34 and my son and age 3 on the right."

Many love both photos

Reacting, Cassandra Houston said:

"Amazing beautiful family...genes are strong."

Sharian Lloyd wrote:

"It’s so beautiful to see Black men present in their children’s lives."

Jeff Okeke said:

"I thought the picture was restored. Strong Genes for sure."

Vana Samuels commented:

"God really just be making the same people over and over."

Belva Hunter-Hickerson wrote:

"Wow! The resemblance is uncanny. Strong genes."

Couple recreate adorable photo

In similar news, two lovebirds who have been married for several years got social media talking after recreating an adorable photo they took 48 hours after they met.

Taking to Twitter to share both old and new photos of the couple, @historyandfacts wrote:

"A couple at Woodstock (48 hours after they met) and the same couple 50 years later."

