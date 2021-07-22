On Thursday afternoon, the power company Eskom announced that South Africa will have Stage 2 loadshedding

The company said power stations Tutuka and Medupi had to go offline and as result, the country will have to deal with power outages

South Africans were not happy with the announcement, highlighting the cold temperatures South Africa is currently experiencing

South Africans are not too enthused with Eskom's latest announcement on Thursday. The power utility company announced that loadshedding was scheduled to resume on Thursday from 4pm till 9pm.

The electricity company tweeted that due to shortage of generation of electricity capacity, the country would be placed on Stage 2 loadshedding.

South Africans are really not happy with Eskom's stage 2 loadshedding announcement. Image: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

"Unfortunately, a generation unit each at Tutuka and Medupi Power Stations were forced offline this afternoon, increasing the capacity constraints on the power system," said Eskom.

The company advised South Africans to use less electricity in order to relieve strain on the power grid. Eskom also apologised for the inconvenience, however, South Africans are not too pleased.

Here are some of the reactions South Africans left in Eskom's comment section:

@WendyMit:

"We are on level 4 lockdown, the presidency said there would be no loadshedding during lockdown! amazing how you cope with switching power on for selected events!!!! @PresidencyZA"

@Lawrence_633

"Wait... we're having loadshedding because it's cold?!!!!! Someone make it make sense please."

@master_otu:

"Hey SA, we are back! You know that we couldn't miss out on contributing to the country's depression. Now you all get to sit in the dark, cold, without Jobs, and looted cities. Thank you @Eskom_SA @CityPowerJhb @PresidencyZA @GautengANC"

@LD68171415:

"Why do loadshedding IN THE MIDDLE OF THE COLDEST DAYS at night! Why cant you rather do it late afternoon while people can still see and do things? Really."

@RobertSEscott:

"Can somebody please explain to South Africans why Medupi, a brand new power station, keeps having units go offline????? #WeDeserveAnswers"

Pearl Modiadie fears hefty Eskom bill as heaters become a means of survival

Briefly News recently reported that Pearl Modiadie is feeling the cold and sis is not vibing with it. Mzansi is currently being hit with a cold front that has peeps feeling like the looters left the fridge doors at SAB open.

Taking to social media to air her first world problems, Pearl expressed how she cannot believe that it is colder in her house than it is outside.

Pearl has the heaters blazing and says she's sure our friend Eskom is going to smack her with a fat one come month-end.

Pearl posted:

Seeing the comments, it looks like everyone is feeling the same way Pearl is. Outside is where it is at as peeps just cannot afford to foot the bill.

@Siba_XS:

"We've been sitting outside on most days because inside it's really really cold."

@Bulie_danga has it a lot worse than Pearl, shame:

"I'm within 200m radius from a stream and there are large trees throughout our neighbourhood. This results in twice the cold, I now work from the garden everyday which only receives sun from midday."

@BoityBell gave Pearl some pointers:

"Might be the tiles (ceramic) and that maybe, your landscaping is surrounded by shadows of trees so the house isn't getting much heat from the sun... Askies. Electricity bill, change it to prepaid..."

