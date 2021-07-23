“Umsebenzi Wethu”: Man Celebrates Becoming Chartered Accountant, SA Applauds Him

A young man has headed online to celebrate his timely admission into the SAICA

The graduate definitely flexed on the socials, sharing that he had reached the milestone in record time

Mzansi took to the comments section and wished the newly registered chartered accountant well on his professional journey

A local man has headed online to celebrate his admission into The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. The accounting grad reached the incredible milestone in record time, spending three long years doing his articles after completing university.

This chartered accountant has just been admitted into SAICA. Images: @Si_bu_siso/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @Si_bu_siso shared the good news.

"Umsebenzi wethu," he captioned the inspirational post

Sibusiso also shared a cool snap of his admission certificate with his name proudly written in the centre of the document.

Taking to the comments section, social media users commended the young man for reaching great heights in such a competitive profession. Some even asked for a little encouragement in their own work.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Patson74167583 said:

"Wow..congrats... how did you do achieve this... please start from the university degree that you did..."

@SiyaSelekta said:

"Congratulations brother. So proud of you. I decided to leave it after tasting it. Very high paying but so so stressful. It took a toll on the body. Enjoy it!!"

@listen2Quinxy said:

"Praise for your hard work Sbuda, praying for your abundance in your personal and professional life. Keep winning."

@DJ_Voocy said:

"Congratulations are in order bhuti, enjoy every second of this profession. You have earned it!!!"

@Golden44043967 said:

"Welcome to the board my guy. Congratulations, it's the most prestigious designation."

@TheyCallmeLu_ said:

"This is beautiful, congratulations."

