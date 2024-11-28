A man who trended for weeks on all social media platforms shared a video taken in the comfort of her home

The gent shared information about her ex on his TikTok account, getting Mzansi talking

Social media users flooded his comment section with comments asking him about some of the things he got into trouble with the law for

Bogus doctor Matthew shared that he had a photo of his ex as wallpaper on his phone. Image: @simplymatthew

The controversial fake doctor known by many as Dr. Matthew is back on social media, giving his followers updates about his life.

The guy spoke about his ex, whose pictures he kept on his phone, and shared information that he claimed would make him upset using his TikTok account under the user handle @simplydrmatthew.

Keeping the ex on his phone

The video shows @simplydrmatthew lying on his back at his place. He starts sharing that he has over 3.7K photos of his ex on his phone that he won't delete because they are gorgeous. He also mentions that he has him as his phone's wallpaper.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi finds the video amusing

After viewing Matthew's post, social media users took to the comment section to share how entertained they were. Some were reminded of how he lied for months, pretending to be a doctor, and others tried to find his reason for keeping so many pics of his ex.

User @Kamogelo.mokoape_ said:

"3700 pictures of your ex + wallpaper? 😭😭😭😭 hayiii Matewuu!😭😭😭."

User @user286316147360 shared:

"He is back, and we want another content."

User @Ningazobathatserious noted:

"He said he is homeless 😏 I'm happy he finally found another home, but I remember this paint clearly from previous content."

User @Nhlanhlayezwe asked:

"We can see you were crying are you okay?🤍

User @Davelene commented:

"The background sound just brings back bad memories mahn Dr M😅."

User @Ap said:

"I love how you always come back no matter what life throws at you ❤️."

Fake Dr Matthew Lani's claims to be homeless

In another Briefly News article, fake doctor Mathew Lani revealed that he was homeless and living in a shelter with his mom after being exposed to his fraudulent activities.

The bogus doctor claimed to be surviving with the R370 social grant from the government given to unemployed people.

