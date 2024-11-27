A Mzansi hun studying in Germany was caught in a dilemma when she had to choose whether or not to move back home

She had thought about returning to South Africa, but her life abroad made her second-guess her choice

Social media users helped her decide which country to stay at in a thread of 74 comments

The young lady wrote down a list of reasons to stay and live in different places and tried to weigh her options.

Germany and South Africa mean a lot to her; she had created a life for herself in both countries.

Lady confused whether to come home or stay in Germany

The foreign student posted about her big problem on social media and hoped that her internet besties would help her decide. She made things easy for her TikTok followers by drawing up a list of reasons to stay in both countries.

She has no family in Germany, but she has made many international friends and made a good impression on different employers who have hired her.

Her bank account is pretty decent because she makes a living. The weather is not the best there, and Germany's famous snacks are pretzels and beer.

On the other hand, Mzansi has braai and Bokke, and the summertime offers awesome sunny weather. Her close friends and family are on this side; the downside is that she's jobless.

Mzansi helps lady choose country to go to

Social media users made their decision for her by participating in a thread of comments:

@M. said:

"Braai and Bokke is enough to make me stay, I'm afraid."

@iam_pamon🇿🇦|🇩🇪 almost left Germany:

"Please, the Braai and Bokke almost made me reconsider."

@KymStar said:

"I don't know if I can give up braai and Bokke."

@a_demoiselle explained:

"For me, it was simple. I chose family over money because life is too short; time with them is more precious to me than having money. I left Germany in June."

@bradley narrowed things down:

"How about German weekdays and South Africa Weekends?"

@DanTheMan decided:

"South Africa is the only answer."

@Zaaak(son of a camel Herder)❤️ said:

"Family and friends are the best."

