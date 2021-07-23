Cael Sanderson is a world-renowned athlete with numerous accolades under his belt. The American former folkstyle and freestyle wrestler is the current head coach of Penn State University's wrestling team. Find out more about him below.

Head coach Cael Sanderson of the Penn State Nittany Lions during a match against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on January 15, 2016. Photo: Hunter Martin

Source: Getty Images

Here is Cael Sanderson's biography:

Cael Sanderson's biography

Cael was born on June 20, 1979, in Provo, Utah. As of 2021, he is 42 years old.

The Utah native is one of the four famous Sanderson wrestling brothers. Their father is the BYU wrestler Steve Sanderson.

Cael of Iowa State University defeats Jon Trenge of Lehigh University in the 197 pound match of the NCAA. Photo: Joe Connell/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Career

Cael discovered his love for wrestling through his brothers at a young age. He developed a great passion for the sport and had Olympic aspirations as early as first grade.

Cael was already a guru at the sport by the time he joined high school. He picked up four state championships titles in high school while wrestling for his father at Wasatch High School.

He then enjoyed even more success while in college. Like his brothers Cole and Cody, Cael joined Iowa State and pursued an education in art and design.

The Iowa State head coach welcomed the Sanderson brothers into his program and trained them into high-performing athletes.

Cael Sanderson's records make him the most successful college folkstyle wrestler of all time. He also dabbled in freestyle, and in 2001, he made his first world team.

What is Cael Sanderson's record?

Sanderson's record of 159-0 made him the most accomplished wrestler in Division 1 NCAA history.

He is still the only Division I athlete to go undefeated for four complete college seasons and one of only four athletes to win four NCAA titles.

Head coach Cael of the Penn State Nittany Lions watches one of his wrestlers during the NCAA Wrestling Championships on March 17, 2011. Photo: Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Coaching career

After graduating from Iowa State in 2002, Cael spent the following two years (2003 and 2004) as a special assistant in the school's athletic department.

He then became an assistant coach in 2004-2005. He was then promoted to assistant head coach the following year and became the Cyclones' head coach for their 2006-2007 season.

In three years at his alma mater, Sanderson's teams went 44-10, won three conference crowns, qualified all the 30 wrestlers for nationals and earned 15 All-American awards and two individual national titles.

After 3 years as the head coach at Iowa State, Cael joined Penn state.

Cael Sanderson's salary and net worth

Sanderson reportedly earns $175,000 per year with Pennsylvania State University. His net worth is a whopping $2 million.

Cael Sanderson's wife and kids

Cael married Kelly Sanderson in 2002. The couple has two sons, Tate and Taeg Sanderson.

Cael poses backstage during the 10th Annual ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre on July 10, 2002 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Cael Sanderson's quotes

Here are some of his most famous quotes:

Wrestlers compete as individuals, yet the sport builds comradery like no other.

Anyone can wrestle until they are tired.

There will be many challenges ahead, and I'm looking forward to them.

Did Cael Sanderson ever lose a match?

Cael never lost a match while in college. He is the only Division I athlete to go undefeated for four complete college seasons.

Who did Cael Sanderson lose to in college?

He did not lose any match while in college.

How many national championships has Cael Sanderson won as a coach?

Cael has coached Penn State to 8 national championships, which he has won all over a nine-year span.

Who is the best collegiate wrestler of all time?

The top 10 include:

Kyle Snyder, (Ohio State)

Mark Schultz, 1979-1982 (Oklahoma State)

Lee Kemp (Wisconsin University)

Dan Hodge, 1952-1955 (Oklahoma State)

Logan Stieber, (Ohio State)

Pat Smith, (Oklahoma State)

Dan Gable, 1967-1970 (Iowa State)

YojiroUetake, 1960-1963 (Oklahoma State)

Kyle Dake 2010-2013 (Cornell University)

Cael Sanderson, 1988-2002 (Penn State)

Who has the most Olympic medals in wrestling?

Kaori Icho, who has four medals.

Cael Sanderson has had a very successful career both as a wrestler and as a coach. Indeed, no one can easily stop him.

