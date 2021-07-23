Man Wants Sugar Mom to Buy Him a New iPhone, Lady Asks for His Banking Details

A local man has social media talking after shooting his shot with a sugar mama online

Looking for a new iPhone, a saucy older lady quickly asked the young man for his banking details

Mzansi social media users were left entertained by the post and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A local man has got social media talking after heading online to share his hilarious exchange with a sugar mama. It seems the 'needy' young man was in the market for a new iPhone and a willing sugar mama who'd provide.

, Twitter user @danielmarven shared the saucy exchange along with his own thoughts on the matter.

"SHORT STORY, Sugar mama's are a problem," he captioned the post along with a bunch of laughing face emojis.

Mzansi social media users were definitely living for the little encounter. Many even wished for a generous sugar mama of their own.

@SbudaBaloi said:

"Is this Legit? Help."

@SjavaOgezayo said:

"Mxm and all the sugar mamas I've dated are just older, no cash."

@jessyboySA said:

"I still need to learn a lot about cash app."

@judgeforexwiz said:

"Iyooh people are lucky."

@bgdee9 said:

"Sabwl"

