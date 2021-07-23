Man Wants Sugar Mom to Buy Him a New iPhone, Lady Asks for His Banking Details
Buzz

Man Wants Sugar Mom to Buy Him a New iPhone, Lady Asks for His Banking Details

by  Naomi Kobbie
  • A local man has social media talking after shooting his shot with a sugar mama online
  • Looking for a new iPhone, a saucy older lady quickly asked the young man for his banking details
  • Mzansi social media users were left entertained by the post and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A local man has got social media talking after heading online to share his hilarious exchange with a sugar mama. It seems the 'needy' young man was in the market for a new iPhone and a willing sugar mama who'd provide.

Man, Sugar mama, iPhone, Twitter reactions
This man is looking for a sugar mama. Image: @danielmarven/Twitter
Source: Twitter

Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarven shared the saucy exchange along with his own thoughts on the matter.

"SHORT STORY, Sugar mama's are a problem," he captioned the post along with a bunch of laughing face emojis.

Check out the post below:

Mzansi social media users were definitely living for the little encounter. Many even wished for a generous sugar mama of their own.

Check out some of the comments below:

@SbudaBaloi said:

"Is this Legit? Help."

@SjavaOgezayo said:

"Mxm and all the sugar mamas I've dated are just older, no cash."

@jessyboySA said:

"I still need to learn a lot about cash app."

@judgeforexwiz said:

"Iyooh people are lucky."

@bgdee9 said:

"Sabwl"

J’something and Coco celebrate 10 years of love: #Mjoloversary

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that J’Something and his beautiful wifey Coco just celebrated another year of pure bliss. Every day is a fairytale for these lovebirds.

It has been 10 years since J and Coco fell in love, and, to them, it feels like a lifetime. J’Something took to social media with a young throwback snap of him and Coco in celebration of their love.

10 years in and still going strong, J’Something and Coco are legit #RelationshipGoals.

Seeing the incredible team that they are, fans took to the comment section to wish J and Coco many more years of happiness, love and growth. J’Something and Coco are undeniably one of Mzansi’s favourite celeb couples – their love is inspiring.

@torch_everblazing said:

“I really love the way you love your wife bro, top tier… Keep it up, it is great to see. To many more.”

@stephaniestoneham reminisced on a j and Coco classic:

“Like a bomb! Like a heatour! Happy guys…”

@asiphe_mdontswa commented:

“This is enough. I love you guys.”

@iam_lentswe shares their love day with his birthday:

“Haaa guys, mjoloversary on my birthday. Great things happened today kanti. Happy Anniversary.”

