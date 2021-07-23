Man Wants Sugar Mom to Buy Him a New iPhone, Lady Asks for His Banking Details
- A local man has social media talking after shooting his shot with a sugar mama online
- Looking for a new iPhone, a saucy older lady quickly asked the young man for his banking details
- Mzansi social media users were left entertained by the post and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts
A local man has got social media talking after heading online to share his hilarious exchange with a sugar mama. It seems the 'needy' young man was in the market for a new iPhone and a willing sugar mama who'd provide.
Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarven shared the saucy exchange along with his own thoughts on the matter.
"SHORT STORY, Sugar mama's are a problem," he captioned the post along with a bunch of laughing face emojis.
Check out the post below:
Mzansi social media users were definitely living for the little encounter. Many even wished for a generous sugar mama of their own.
Check out some of the comments below:
@SbudaBaloi said:
"Is this Legit? Help."
@SjavaOgezayo said:
"Mxm and all the sugar mamas I've dated are just older, no cash."
@jessyboySA said:
"I still need to learn a lot about cash app."
@judgeforexwiz said:
"Iyooh people are lucky."
@bgdee9 said:
"Sabwl"
J’something and Coco celebrate 10 years of love: #Mjoloversary
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that J’Something and his beautiful wifey Coco just celebrated another year of pure bliss. Every day is a fairytale for these lovebirds.
It has been 10 years since J and Coco fell in love, and, to them, it feels like a lifetime. J’Something took to social media with a young throwback snap of him and Coco in celebration of their love.
10 years in and still going strong, J’Something and Coco are legit #RelationshipGoals.
Seeing the incredible team that they are, fans took to the comment section to wish J and Coco many more years of happiness, love and growth. J’Something and Coco are undeniably one of Mzansi’s favourite celeb couples – their love is inspiring.
@torch_everblazing said:
“I really love the way you love your wife bro, top tier… Keep it up, it is great to see. To many more.”
@stephaniestoneham reminisced on a j and Coco classic:
“Like a bomb! Like a heatour! Happy guys…”
@asiphe_mdontswa commented:
“This is enough. I love you guys.”
@iam_lentswe shares their love day with his birthday:
“Haaa guys, mjoloversary on my birthday. Great things happened today kanti. Happy Anniversary.”
