J’Something and his wifey Coco have been happily in love for 10 years now and couldn’t imagine life without one another

Celebrating their 10 years of bliss, J’Something took to social media with the sweetest throwback snap of him and Coco

Fans flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations, letting J’Something and Coco know how inspiring their love is

J’Something and his beautiful wifey Coco just celebrated another year of pure bliss. Every day is a fairytale for these lovebirds.

It has been 10 years since J and Coco fell in love, and, to them, it feels like a lifetime. J’Something took to social media with a young throwback snap of him and Coco in celebration of their love.

A big congratulations to musician J Something and his wife Cordelia. The pair is celebrating a decade of their love. Image: @jsomethingmusic.

10 years in and still going strong, J’Something and Coco are legit #RelationshipGoals.

J’Something posted:

Seeing the incredible team that they are, fans took to the comment section to wish J and Coco many more years of happiness, love and growth. J’Something and Coco are undeniably one of Mzansi’s favourite celeb couples – their love is inspiring.

@torch_everblazing said:

“I really love the way you love your wife bro, top tier… Keep it up, it is great to see. To many more.”

@stephaniestoneham reminisced on a j and Coco classic:

“Like a bomb! Like a heatour! Happy guys…”

@asiphe_mdontswa commented:

“This is enough. I love you guys.”

@iam_lentswe shares their love day with his birthday:

“Haaa guys, mjoloversary on my birthday. Great things happened today kanti. Happy Anniversary.”

