You may recognise her as one of South Africa's most loved grannies, Koko Mansha, but her real name is Lydia Mokgokoloshi. This talented actress has blessed our local screens with her characters since the 1990s, and at 81 years old, she is still going strong! Many fans are worried about missing the face of Koko Mansha on their screens, but we have confirmation that she will still be gracing us with her presence.

The community of Turfloop often seeks Koko Mantsha's advice, as she is believed to be clairvoyant. Photo: Facebook

Source: Facebook

For many years, the lovely actress has charmed South African television and she is the recipient of numerous awards. Join us as we discover fascinating facts about her life and career.

Lydia Mokgokoloshi profile

Full Name: Lydia Mokgokoloshi

Lydia Mokgokoloshi Gender: Female

Female Date of Birth: 27 September 1939

27 September 1939 Lydia Mokgokoloshi’s age: 81 (2020)

81 (2020) Zodiac: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Botlokwan, Polokwane

Botlokwan, Polokwane Current residence : Soweto

: Soweto Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Black

Black Eye colour: brown

brown Hair colour: brown

brown Siblings: Mahuma Rapetsoa; deceased (2020)

Mahuma Rapetsoa; deceased (2020) Lydia Mokgokoloshi's spouse: Deceased (1990's)

Deceased (1990's) Lydia Mokgokoloshi's child: Deceased (2003)

Deceased (2003) Dependants: She cares for her grandchildren

She cares for her grandchildren School: Teaching Diploma at Mokopane

Teaching Diploma at Mokopane Occupation: Actress, educator

Award winning Lydia Mokgokoloshi has been on screen since the 1990s. Photo supplied: SAFTAS

Source: Original

Lydia Mokgokoloshi was born into a family of five in Botlokwan, Limpopo. She spent her early years at Manthata Tribal School, followed by Botlokwa Primary. She attended Mokomene High School, where she was inspired by Mr D. Sekgota.

Lydia Mokgokoloshi’s biography

Lydia Mokgokoloshi's goal was to become a teacher, like her father and Mr Sekgota, so she applied for training at Mokopane. She received her diploma and was a teacher in Limpopo for ten years before Lydia Mokgokoloshi bought a house in Soweto. She continued teaching until her retirement in 1997, and only after that did Lydia take to the entertainment business.

Lydia Mokgokoloshi shares qualities with Koko Mansha in real life, as she is also a grandmother who cares deeply for her family. Her only son died in 2003, and since then, Lydia has raised his children in her Sowetan home.

The cast of Skeem Saam in 2016, showing off some local fashion. Photo: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Lydia Mokgokoloshi’s career

Lydia Mokgokoloshi's debut role was as the evil mother-in-law, Mma-Nkosheng, on Bophelo ke Semphekgo in the 1990s.

After that, Lydia made appearances on other local shows such as Muvhango and Ngwanaka Okae, and since 2011, Lydia Mokgokoloshi plays ‘Koko’ in Skeem Saam.

Lydia Mokgokoloshi’s awards

· South African Film and Television awards presented her with a Lifetime achievement award in 2017.

· A Golden Horn Award in celebration of her role in Skeem Saam.

Lydia Mokgokoloshi's net worth

Along with Shoki Sebotsana, Lydia is one of the highest-paid actresses on Skeem Saam. With a net worth of around $200 000, Lydia Mokgokoloshi earns a salary of between R35 000 and R50 000.

At 81 years of age, Lydia Mokgokoloshi will still be gracing our screens. Photo: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Is Lydia Mokgokoloshi still alive?

It has been officially confirmed that Lydia Mokgokoloshi is not dead, contrary to a statement posted on an unverified SABC 1 Facebook page. This fake news soon went viral over Twitter as well, as condolences flooded through from despairing fans.

How old is Lydia Mokgokoloshi?

Lydia Mokgokoloshi is currently 81 years old, and still going strong. She will be celebrating her next birthday in September 2021. This typical Libra lady is diplomatic and idealistic, and seems to always have something to offer to her community.

Is Lydia Mokgokoloshi leaving Skeem Saam?

Lydia Mokgokoloshi will continue to appear on the show, but not as frequently as before. According to Skeem Saam spokesperson, Sumaya Mogola, the decision was made to reduce her screentime because the strenuous hours on set could have a negative effect on her health, and the team want to give Lydia the chance to rest up whenever necessary.

An unverified Facebook page falsified reports of Lydia Mokgokoloshi's death. Photo: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Is Koko Mantsha from Skeem Saam dead?

Fans received quite a shock when the lovely Koko Mantsha, decided to leave Turfloop, Limpopo, where the storyline of Skeem Saam is predominantly situated. Although she will not appear on the show as regularly, have no fear because Koko Mantsha is well and truly alive.

This abrupt change in the story came about when Lydia Mokgokoloshi arranged a sabbatical, to spend more time in particular with her brother, who plays Josias. Sadly, Mahuma Rapetsoa passed away from Covid 19 related issues in December 2020.

Who is Lydia Mokgokoloshi? This article unravels her age, children, spouse, the Skeem Saam role, her salary, and much more! Photo: @skeemsaam

Source: Facebook

Lydia Mokgokoloshi has been an influential woman in her community for the majority of her life. She spent many years giving back to the youth as a teacher and uplifting the communities in Limpopo and Soweto. Lydia continues to bless us with her presence on Skeem Saam, stating that she aims to inspire parents and children to form healthier and stronger relationships with one another.

READ ALSO: Halala: Former 'Imbewu' Star Fundi Zwane Joins 'Skeem Saam', to Make Debut Soon

Briefly.co.za has more on Fundi Zwane, a former Imbebwu star, who will be introduced into the Skeem Saam story as, Nandi.

You may be sad to see less of Koko Mantsha on your screens, but the new addition to the Skeem Saam team will uplift your mood. Join us as we discover more about Fundi Zwane!

Source: Briefly.co.za