Benni McCarthy Rubbishes Claims That He Is Going to Coach Orlando Pirates

Benni McCarthy has made it clear that he's not going to be taking up the coaching job at Orlando Pirates anytime soon

The former striker has been linked with the job ever since he led AmaZulu to an impressive second place in the premiership

McCarthy says that he is still going to honour his contract at AmaZulu and will not be leaving at this stage

After leading AmaZulu to a second-place finish in the DStv Premiership last season, it's understandable to think that many will be after Benni McCarthy's signature.

Reports have been stating that Orlando Pirates is looking to hire McCarthy but he's not received any communication from the club regarding that matter. McCarthy used to play for Pirates and has shown impressive coaching skills with AmaZulu.

Benni McCarthy has been linked to Orlando Pirates since his success with AmaZulu. Image: @bennimccarthy17

“I was not approached by Pirates; I haven’t had a chat with the chairman or any one of Orlando Pirates for that matter. Orlando Pirates has their own coaches and I’m sure they are very happy and content with what they have," said McCarthy to Marawa Sports Worldwide.

McCarthy has qualified for the CAF Champions League, shutting down all his doubters in the process. He says that he still has a contract to honour with AmaZulu and that's what he'll do, according to The South African.

“I’ve got two more years on my contract. So that’s still a long time for me to go and achieve a lot of things here at AmaZulu. I’m happy and the way things look, I’m gonna finish my contract here at the club," he said.

