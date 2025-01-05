Creative residents in Struisbaai set up a fake speed camera alongside a busy road to stop people from speeding

A video of the incident showed motorists slowing down for the camera made of sticks, a wine box and a can

Social media users were left laughing at the video, with many praising the fake speed camera idea

South Africans are amused after a video did the rounds of a fake speed camera put alongside a busy road. Image: We Are South Africans (Facebook)/ The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE—They say speed kills, and so some citizens have found a novel way to prevent motorists from speeding in their area.

The residents of Struisbaai set up a fake speed camera alongside the busy road, causing many motorists to slow down when approaching the area.

The camera appeared to be assembled using an empty wine box, a can, and three pieces of wood.

Motorists slow down when approaching fake camera

In a video that has caused quite a buzz on social media, vehicles can be seen slowing down when approaching the fake speed camera.

The cameraman then walks closer to the setup, showing viewers that it was fake.

The video even caught the attention of the Cape Agulhas Municipality, which released a statement saying its officials did not install it.

"We want to assure the public that our official speed cameras are clearly marked, easily identifiable, and installed in accordance with relevant traffic laws and regulations. We take the safety of our residents and visitors very seriously,” the statement said.

You can watch the video HERE.

Social media finds fake camera hilarious

South Africans were amused by the video, with many weighing in on the ingenuity of the idea.

Maria Du Toit said:

“This is actually brilliant, lol. I would have just painted or sprayed everything green. But 10 out of 10 for creativity. This is quite funny.”

Siyamcela Sambatha joked:

“Whoever did this is not going to heaven 🤣.”

Ntsako Valoi stated:

“South Africans respect a camera more than the law. I am shocked.”

Wendy Le Roux said:

“Wahahahahaha. I love it. Absolutely brilliant.”

Bettie Gouws added:

“Brilliant idea. Only in SA👌🤣.”

Tom Nicholl said:

“If it works, good. Many people will slow down, and it won't cost them anything. Job done. Brilliant.”

Trudy Van Lili added:

“Well done. I think I need one of those in front of my house as well. Very original. Love it.”

Speeding Mercedes crashes into truck

While the video may have invoked laughter, it also highlighted South Africa's concern with speeding motorists.

Briefly News reported that two people were killed on 24 November 2024 when a speeding Mercedes Benz crashed into a truck.

Video of the incident showed the car trying in vain to brake before smashing into the truck's trailer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News