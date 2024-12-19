A motorist was arrested after he was caught speeding on the N1 freeway in Limpopo

The Volkswagen Golf R driver was caught driving at 209km/h in a 120km/h zone

South Africans defended the Golf R driver, saying that speeding wasn't a problem

South Africans have defended a Volkswagen Golf R driver after he was arrested for doing 209km/h on the N1. Image: Caspar Benson/ @LimChronicle (X)

LIMPOPO - Everyone rushes around during the festive season, but one motorist took it to another level.

The motorist, who was driving a Volkswagen Golf R, was arrested after he was caught doing 209km/h on the N1 freeway near Mokapane.

Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety members arrested the man on Tuesday, 17 December, after he was clocked doing the speed in a 120km/h zone.

Sixth motorist arrested for speeding

According to the department’s spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene, the motorist was the sixth person arrested for excessive speeding in the province since the beginning of December.

He cautioned other motorists to avoid speeding or face the consequences.

“A message to all residents, visitors, and holidaymakers is that speeding will not be tolerated on our roads. The severe consequences of speeding far outweigh any perceived benefits,” he said.

While the motorist in question was not involved in any accidents, the old adage that speed kills has proven true in the past. On 24 November, two people were killed when a speeding Mercedes Benz crashed into a truck.

South Africans support motorist

Social media users weighed in on the driver's arrest, with many saying he was doing nothing wrong if he was just driving fast.

@Maps_rza said:

“Germany doesn't have a speed limit on highways but has far lower road fatalities. Speed is not a problem. The problem is unroadworthy vehicles, reckless drivers.”

@Bound2Liberty added:

“Speeding is not the issue on the highways. It's the slow drivers. Guaranteed every major accident involves someone hogging the right-hand lane.”

@ifti_235 stated:

“209. Not bad for what is normal in these cars.”

@MasterBrucina argued:

“Mara, then again, it's an R-line. He probably wanted to feel his car's power, and I don't see anything wrong. If he was driving recklessly, then sure. If he can't press it on the freeway, where then? That man paid the toll gate exactly for this reason.

@MiddasMoks said:

“Was he reckless, or was he just speeding? If he was just speeding, then I don’t think there’s a problem there.”

@kratos_SA_ bragged:

“That's nothing. I was doing 281km/h today on the N4 to Nelspruit.”

@returnAzania added:

“120km/h speed limit is unfair. Especially if you have a machine like this one.”

@Mbusow_Masango said:

“I don't blame him at all. That thing is a beast.”

512 fatalities recorded on SA's roads

While the driver's speeding didn't result in any accident, he is one of the luckier motorists.

Briefly News reported that 512 people have been killed on the roads since the start of December.

Over 3,000 motorists have also been arrested for a number of offences during that period.

