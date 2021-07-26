“Sebenza Girl”: Female Farm Owner Inspires SA Ladies Who Appreciate Her Grind

A beautiful local woman has got social media talking after sharing a clip of herself working exceptionally hard on her farm

The farm owner said she plans to build a kraal once the land is clear

Local social media users were definitely inspired by the #girlboss and headed to the comments section to share their reactions

A video of a local farmer circulating online has got Mzansi's female folk feeling all kinds of inspired. The fit and ready farmer effortlessly handles her heavy tool in the video and definitely had Mzansi's gent drooling just a little.

A female farm owner is turning heads with the clip she just posted online. Images: @table_shakerZA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading online, @table_shakerZA shared the inspirational clip. It's clear there's no rest when it comes to owning land and livestock as she captioned the post:

"It's Sunday...., wait I'm a farmer."

The busy lady can be seen working really hard to clear a piece of land, sharing that she intends to build a kraal once everything comes together.

Mzansi was left in awe by the strong mama taking initiative and doing things for herself. Check out some of the comments below:

@Frank_Relaoded said:

"How women dig our hearts."

@LesegoDibaks said:

"Sebenza girl."

@ntandazo_sogoni shared some advice:

"Hehehehe. Nanku umfazi Madoda. Your guiding arm must go up and down the handle. Move it up the shaft BEFORE you lift, slide it down and AS you come down. Give you leverage and more power."

@DibaOmde said:

"Always remind me to not mess with you, you don't play."

@joemaduro33 said:

"Brothers, you know when you're in the gym and a sister putting in that work and all you can think of is Damn?"

@MfanuyedwaS said:

"Powerful woman."

