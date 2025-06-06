Who is Niles Neumann? Get to know Nelson the Prodigy's brother
Nelson the Prodigy's younger brother, Niles Neumann, is a rising basketball star and social media personality. He was launched to stardom after frequently featuring in his older brother's videos. The brothers are part of a hardworking family, as their mother stated,
'We’re a family who doesn’t relax when we’re on vacation. We work, and we move, and it’s not really a vacation – we need a vacation when we get home from the vacation.'
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Niles Neumann's profile summary
- A look at Niles Neumann's biography
- Noah, Niles' eldest brother, also plays basketball
- Explore facts about Niles Neumann's parents
- Why is Niles Neumann famous?
- A look at Niles Neumann's basketball career
- How tall is Niles Neumann?
- Trivia facts
Key takeaways
- Niles Neumann is a rising basketball player and content creator best known for sharing videos of basketball on his platform.
- His older brothers, Nelson and Noah, have also crafted a niche in the basketball and content creation scene.
- He has been featured by Take My Talent, a platform that showcases young athletes.
Niles Neumann's profile summary
|Full name
|Niles Neumann
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|June 21, 2011
|Age
|13 years old (as of May 2025)
|Place of birth
|Houston, Texas, United States
|Current residence
|Houston, Texas, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Height
|5 feet
|Weight
|41 kg (approx)
|Father
|Spencer Neumann
|Mother
|Cassie Neumann
|Siblings
|Nelson and Noah
|Education
|Bellaire School
|Profession
|Basketball player & Social media personality
|Social media
|InstagramTikTokX (Twitter)YouTube
A look at Niles Neumann's biography
Niles Neumann, aged 13 years old as of May 2025, was born on June 21, 2011 in Houston, Texas, United States. He was raised alongside his two older brothers, Nelson and Noah.
Niles' parents, Cassie and Spencer Neumann, often celebrate their children's birthdays on social media. For Niles' 13th birthday in 2024, his mother posted a picture on Instagram with the caption:
'Happy 13th Birthday, Niles! May God continue to bless your most exciting journey! We are beyond proud of you and so excited to watch your future unfold! Happiest of birthdays to you, baby boy! We love you.'
Niles' older brother is Nelson the Prodigy
Nelson the Prodigy's real name is Nelson Neumann. He is a rising basketball player and a renowned social media personality known for sharing basketball and sports content on TikTok and other platforms.
Nelson Neumann (17) was born on December 18, 2008, and is from Houston, Texas. He plays for the Houston Raptors and attended Good Vision Academy, where he started his basketball career.
Noah, Niles' eldest brother, also plays basketball
Noah Neumann (19) was born on July 11, 2006. He plays basketball for the Macau Black Bears and runs the NN Squad store where he sells merchandise.
Explore facts about Niles Neumann's parents
Niles Neumann's father is Spencer Neumann, and his mother is Cassie Neumann. Spencer, age 51 (as of 2025), was born on April 3, 1974. Cassie celebrated her husband's birthday on April 3, 2024, on Instagram with the caption:
Happy 50th Birthday to my one and only love, Spencer Neumann. You are everything to me. Always and forever…
Niles' mother, Cassie, is an interior designer. In the bio on her Instagram profile, she has a page named Overdressed Solutions linked, which is an interior design company.
Why is Niles Neumann famous?
Niles Neumann is famous primarily as a promising basketball player, social media influencer, and the youngest of the Neumann siblings. In addition to his basketball talent, Nelson Neumann's younger brother has built a strong online presence by creating basketball-focused content.
He boasts over 370,000 followers on Instagram, 976 on X (Twitter), and 1.1 million on TikTok. Niles also runs a YouTube channel with over 71.7K subscribers and 151 videos.
A look at Niles Neumann's basketball career
At just 13 years old, Niles has gained recognition as an up-and-coming basketball player. He plays for the Houston Raptors as a shooting guard and point guard. He reportedly reached number 6 in the class of 2030 player rankings by Top 25 Scouts.
How tall is Niles Neumann?
Niles' height is listed as 5 feet. His brother, Noah's height is 5 feet 11 inches and Nelson stands 5 feet 10 inches as of June 2025.
Trivia facts
- Niles's nanny, Paige Whitson, and former preschool teacher, plays a notable role in his life and appears in family videos.
- Niles often appears in videos with his brothers, which has helped boost his initial fame and social media following.
Niles Neumann is quickly rising as a basketball prodigy with unmatched skills and dedication. His impressive talent captivates fans and promises a bright future in the sport. Beyond the court, Niles' growing social media presence amplifies his influence among young athletes.
READ ALSO: Facts about Maddox Batson
Briefly.co.za shared an article on Maddox Batson, a budding country music singer and internet sensation, who gained fame after sharing his singing clips online.
He is widely recognised for his unique blend of country music with southern rock and pop. Explore lesser-known facts about the country singer.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over six years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He has worked for Briefly.co.za for six years now. He specializes in topics like technology, entertainment, travel, lifestyle and sports. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.