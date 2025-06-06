Who is Niles Neumann? Get to know Nelson the Prodigy's brother

Nelson the Prodigy's younger brother, Niles Neumann, is a rising basketball star and social media personality. He was launched to stardom after frequently featuring in his older brother's videos. The brothers are part of a hardworking family, as their mother stated,

'We’re a family who doesn’t relax when we’re on vacation. We work, and we move, and it’s not really a vacation – we need a vacation when we get home from the vacation.'

Key takeaways

Niles Neumann is a rising basketball player and content creator best known for sharing videos of basketball on his platform.

His older brothers, Nelson and Noah , have also crafted a niche in the basketball and content creation scene.

, have also crafted a niche in the basketball and content creation scene. He has been featured by Take My Talent, a platform that showcases young athletes.

Niles Neumann's profile summary

Full name Niles Neumann Gender Male Date of birth June 21, 2011 Age 13 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet Weight 41 kg (approx) Father Spencer Neumann Mother Cassie Neumann Siblings Nelson and Noah Education Bellaire School Profession Basketball player & Social media personality Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) YouTube

A look at Niles Neumann's biography

Niles Neumann, aged 13 years old as of May 2025, was born on June 21, 2011 in Houston, Texas, United States. He was raised alongside his two older brothers, Nelson and Noah.

Niles' parents, Cassie and Spencer Neumann, often celebrate their children's birthdays on social media. For Niles' 13th birthday in 2024, his mother posted a picture on Instagram with the caption:

'Happy 13th Birthday, Niles! May God continue to bless your most exciting journey! We are beyond proud of you and so excited to watch your future unfold! Happiest of birthdays to you, baby boy! We love you.'

Niles' older brother is Nelson the Prodigy

Nelson the Prodigy's real name is Nelson Neumann. He is a rising basketball player and a renowned social media personality known for sharing basketball and sports content on TikTok and other platforms.

Nelson Neumann (17) was born on December 18, 2008, and is from Houston, Texas. He plays for the Houston Raptors and attended Good Vision Academy, where he started his basketball career.

Noah, Niles' eldest brother, also plays basketball

Noah Neumann (19) was born on July 11, 2006. He plays basketball for the Macau Black Bears and runs the NN Squad store where he sells merchandise.

Explore facts about Niles Neumann's parents

Niles Neumann's father is Spencer Neumann, and his mother is Cassie Neumann. Spencer, age 51 (as of 2025), was born on April 3, 1974. Cassie celebrated her husband's birthday on April 3, 2024, on Instagram with the caption:

Happy 50th Birthday to my one and only love, Spencer Neumann. You are everything to me. Always and forever…

Niles' mother, Cassie, is an interior designer. In the bio on her Instagram profile, she has a page named Overdressed Solutions linked, which is an interior design company.

Why is Niles Neumann famous?

Niles Neumann is famous primarily as a promising basketball player, social media influencer, and the youngest of the Neumann siblings. In addition to his basketball talent, Nelson Neumann's younger brother has built a strong online presence by creating basketball-focused content.

He boasts over 370,000 followers on Instagram, 976 on X (Twitter), and 1.1 million on TikTok. Niles also runs a YouTube channel with over 71.7K subscribers and 151 videos.

A look at Niles Neumann's basketball career

At just 13 years old, Niles has gained recognition as an up-and-coming basketball player. He plays for the Houston Raptors as a shooting guard and point guard. He reportedly reached number 6 in the class of 2030 player rankings by Top 25 Scouts.

How tall is Niles Neumann?

Niles' height is listed as 5 feet. His brother, Noah's height is 5 feet 11 inches and Nelson stands 5 feet 10 inches as of June 2025.

Trivia facts

Niles's nanny, Paige Whitson, and former preschool teacher, plays a notable role in his life and appears in family videos.

Niles often appears in videos with his brothers, which has helped boost his initial fame and social media following.

Niles Neumann is quickly rising as a basketball prodigy with unmatched skills and dedication. His impressive talent captivates fans and promises a bright future in the sport. Beyond the court, Niles' growing social media presence amplifies his influence among young athletes.

