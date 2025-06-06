A Durban security guard suffered a heart attack in May 2023 and has been waiting nearly two years for life-saving bypass surgery at public hospitals

Christo Els, a father of two young children, has faced multiple delays and complications, including hospital bed shortages and missing equipment for his operation

His wife Chantel has set up a BackaBuddy campaign to help raise funds for private treatment as the family struggles with the ongoing medical emergency

A woman shared her story, stating that her husband needs medical help. Images: @chantel.els.92

Source: Facebook

A 39-year-old Durban father is fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack that has left his family desperate for solutions. Christo Els, who worked as an armed response security guard, experienced his first heart attack on 30th May 2023 and was told he needed bypass surgery as soon as possible. His wife Chantel has shared their heartbreaking story as they work through the challenges of South Africa's public healthcare system.

Christo is described as a loving family man who would do anything for his wife and two small children. He was passionate about his work in security because it allowed him to help and save people. After his heart attack, he spent more than two weeks at Wentworth Hospital before being referred to Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban. However, the public hospital placed him on an 18-month waiting list for the surgery.

Fighting for his life daily

Despite his condition, Christo continued working to support his family, fighting for his life every day. In December 2024, the family received what they thought was good news: Christo was scheduled for bypass surgery on 3rd February 2025. However, their hopes were crushed when complications arose.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In January, Christo became very sick, and Chantel took him to hospital multiple times only to be told there were no beds available. After waiting more than three days for admission and four hours for an ambulance, Wentworth Hospital finally admitted him for just two days before sending him home due to space constraints.

When February arrived, the scheduled surgery couldn't go ahead because Christo had developed an infection in hospital. The operation was postponed to 17th March, then to 1st April. Even when he was finally admitted in April, the hospital told the family they couldn't perform the surgery because they didn't have a crucial oxygenator machine part and couldn't say when it would be available.

A woman shared her story, showing how her family needs financial help to go forward with her husband's surgery. Images: @chantel.els.92

Source: Facebook

Understanding bypass surgery

Bypass surgery involves creating new pathways around blocked or damaged arteries to restore proper blood flow to the heart. When medications and less invasive treatments aren't enough, bypass surgery can be life-saving and significantly improve a patient's quality of life. The surgery requires specialised equipment and experienced surgical teams, which is why delays in public hospitals can be so dangerous for patients who need urgent treatment.

Feeling desperate and running out of options in the public healthcare system, Chantel has set up a BackaBuddy campaign to help raise funds for Christo's treatment. The family is hoping that private healthcare might offer a quicker solution to save Christo's life. The campaign details their struggles with the public hospital system and their fears about losing a loving husband and father.

The family has provided contact details for those who want more information, and they've set up banking details for direct donations. Their story brings awareness to the challenges many South African families face when dealing with serious medical emergencies and the limitations of public healthcare resources.

3 other stories about health challenges

Briefly News recently reported on a Western Cape nurse who rang the victory bell after beating a brain tumour, but the emotional moment marked something even more significant than just her recovery.

recently reported on a Western Cape nurse who rang the victory bell after beating a brain tumour, but the emotional moment marked something even more significant than just her recovery. A determined mother of seven began an incredible 1,800-kilometre walk from Johannesburg to Cape Town for her husband's rare illness, but her ambitious plan has people questioning if she can complete it.

A former Orlando Pirates star finally broke his silence from his hospital bed about his mysterious condition, but what he revealed wasn't what fans were expecting to hear.

Source: Briefly News