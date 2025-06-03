A young man from KwaZulu-Natal shared a man's heartbreaking story of how he wasted over R1 million from his trust fund

The man revealed he has 17 children but can no longer support them after wasting his Alexander Forbes investment account on controlling people and reckless spending

His grandmother's warning came true as he now sits with his head in his hands, regretting the financial mistakes that left him unable to provide for his large family

A man shared a painful confession about how he went from millionaire to broke, leaving him unable to support his 17 children.

Content creator @andile.frmdbn shared the video at the beginning of June, showing the man's story of how he discovered his shocking financial reality when he and his friends were travelling to Newcastle and decided to check his bank balance, expecting to see his usual million rand but finding only R12,000 remaining.

The revelation came as a complete shock to the man, who immediately called Alexander Forbes insurance company to ask if his trust fund was finished. They confirmed that they had paid him out completely, and he had nothing left.

The story gets worse when he shared how the money disappeared. He admitted that he used his wealth to control people around him, spending recklessly to maintain power over others. His grandmother had warned him about his behaviour, telling him that one day he would sit in the bathroom holding his head in his hands, not knowing what he did with his money. Her prediction came true.

His friends noticed changes in his behaviour as the money ran out. He started avoiding his friends because he knew they would expose him, and he would lose the control he had over people through his spending.

The cost of 17 children

Having 17 children in South Africa comes with massive financial responsibilities that this young man can no longer meet. According to recent research by Momentum Investo, raising just one child in South Africa can cost around R3 million from birth to university graduation. For the first six years alone, parents can expect to spend R550,000, with primary school costs ranging between R640,000 and R880,000, and high school expenses reaching up to R1 million.

With 17 children, this man would need over R51 million to properly raise all his kids through to university level. Even basic monthly expenses for young children can reach R5,650 per month each, including medical aid, preschool fees, and extramural activities. For older children, these costs increase to over R16,000 per month during high school years. Without his trust fund, meeting these obligations becomes impossible.

The young man's story serves as a warning about the importance of financial planning and the dangers of using money to control others.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts with mixed emotions

South Africans had strong reactions to the content creator's confession, with many expressing both sympathy and disbelief.

@steve found dark humour in the situation:

"My favourite part of I blew it, when they realise the money is no more."

@boiza expressed shock:

"Mistaking R12K for a million is too crazy..."

@jowdones shared a personal connection:

"I never believed these stories till my uncle blew 2.3 mill in under 14 months."

@mrwonderful tried to find a positive angle:

"At least he has 17 children. The future is bright!"

@mrpops found the mix-up amusing:

"So he thought there was 1 million left. Kanti, there's 12k 😭😭😂"

@jackieramadu expressed frustration:

"The way this money keeps going to the wrong people 😩😩"

