Retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather escaped death in 2018, according to a revelation by his bodyguard Greg La Rosa

La Rosa explained that they were ambushed by unknown gunmen after leaving a nightclub before multiple gunshots were fired at them

The 39-year-old was shot in the leg but his boxing legend boss escaped and emerged from the incident unharmed

Greg La Rosa who has for the past eight years been acting as Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard has recounted how there was an attempt at assassinating the boxing legend three years ago.

The 39-year-old claimed that he was shot in the leg during the incident that occurred on 9 April, 2018 while travelling on a convoy to Atlanta and was attacked in what was a serious drive-by shooting incident.

American boxer Floyd Mayweather speaking with the press. Photo by Louis Grasse

Source: UGC

Floyd Mayweather was said to have appeared at the Medusa nightclub and was returning to his hotel. Greg La Rosa was driving the car when the incident occurred.

According to a report in the UK's The Sun, La Rosa explained that there was no issue at the nightclub and the attack on them came as a surprise.

Greg La Rosa's comment

''There were no issues inside the club and described the evening as a great night. Mayweather stayed inside the club for a little over an hour before leaving to head back to the Inter Continental Hotel.

"All I heard was a big bang on the side of the car. It almost sounded like a car accident, or as if someone had grabbed a baseball bat and hit the side of the car as hard as they could.''

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor were at each other face in the past few years as the boxer recently trolled the mixed martial artist after losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 pay-per-view event.

The Notorious suffered an unfortunate leg break as the match was stopped at the of round one to give the Diamond the victory in the trilogy contest.

Mayweather posted a photo of the Irishman on Instagram, showing him well dressed but photoshopped his broken left ankle.

The Money Man had placed a $50,000 bet on McGregor to lose the fight and went home with $85,000 as the prediction went in his favour.

Mayweather and McGregor were involved in a money-spinning fight in 2017 as the undefeated boxer recorded a tenth-round stoppage win.

Source: Briefly.co.za