A woman has taken to recounting the future-defining moment that she had a spontaneous conversation with a taxi driver

Alex Mulligan, taking to Twitter, told of the moment an Uber driver encouraged her to follow through with her then-thoughts of doing a PhD

She has since completed her first year of the PhD program with her subsequent tweet relaying this going viral after attracting more than 128 000 likes

The story of the powerful impact one stranger had on another is a profound one and a woman who is making huge strides academically is a shining example of this.

Alex Mulligan, whose handle is @ScientypicAl on Twitter, relayed the life-changing encounter that defined her future. Taking to social networking site in recent days, Mulligan shared the inspirational story with her followers.

A woman who was inspired to pursue a PhD after a random chat with a stranger has completed her first-year studies. Image: @ScientypicAl/ Twitter.

She wrote:

"Once, I was in an Uber and I told the driver I wanted to get a PhD but wasn't sure if I should because it's five or six years.

"He told me whether I did the PhD or not, five or six years would pass, so, why not have a PhD at the end of it? Anyway, I just finished the first year of my PhD program.'

This simple story of having a random conversation with a stranger to making a life-defining decision based on that single interaction lit up social media as many others took to sharing their own inspirational stories and experiences.

Woman's lived experience attracts hundreds of reactions

Mulligan's tweet was liked more than 128 000 times, retweeted close to 12 000 times and attracted close to 400 comments.

@Pebbleworm1990 wrote:

"I'm a 31-year-old zookeeper wanting to pursue graduate school with the ultimate goal of getting a PhD. This tweet serves as inspiration. Thank you."

@BeaudfulMe shared:

"Congratulations! I'm in year 6 so my views are definitely different from yours, very much tainted. All I can say is make sure you are doing it for a GOOD reason. It is extremely difficult and can be taxing on your mental health."

@phdcookbook offered:

"This is exactly what I tell my friends who think they're too told to pursue something. Also, can that uber driver be my life coach?"

@chetsbabe added:

"My husband said the same thing to me when I told him I wanted to go to law school at 38. I went and have had my own practice for five years now."

